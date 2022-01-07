Tempus fugit is a Latin phrase that means “time flies” and goes back centuries.
Of course, when you look at our measurements of time, it really does go fast. Whether the increment of time is a second, minute, hour, day, week, month or year, time does seem to fly by faster, especially the older you get.
I guess the reason it goes by faster the older you get is that you have more things on the plate to take care of – whether it’s work, kids or other responsibilities.
A friend of mine in Atlanta told me 20 years ago that if you want to see how fast time goes by, hop on the internet, which seems to gobble up time much like the Cookie Monster devours cookies.
It’s downright scary to find how much time can be lost surfing on the web. You think you may have been on it 15 minutes and it turns out you’ve been on it for two hours.
Of course, those halcyon days have gone by the wayside.
The internet is great, though, because it is a source of countless information you can find at your fingertips, and once you go to one source you find out there is another source even better than that – and down the rabbit hole you go.
It’s really about the perception of time. For example, for anybody who has had surgery and gone under anesthesia, the doctor says that you will be out for about an hour. It always seems like you’ve been out for five minutes when it’s really been much longer.
Another example is the opposite of surgery. When Dad, Mom and I were watching a football game on TV, Mom would ask how much longer the game was going to be. We would tell here there was 10 minutes left. What confused Mom was that we were talking about the game clock and not actual time.
The game clock could be stopped for any number of reasons, such as penalties. So that 10 minutes could stretch out to a half hour in real time.
Depending on the game, time can be an enemy or a friend. For instance, baseball can go on indefinitely – for extra innings. Extra innings could take a game four or five hours to complete.
Sometimes in movies and TV shows, the story takes place in real time. That means the narrative happens in an hour and a half or an hour.
My Uncle Jim in Atlanta had a unique perspective on TV shows and time. Usually, he liked to watch the crime shows, murder mysteries and such and we would be watching the story and it would go on and on. and then he would usually say, “They only have 10 minutes to wrap up this story.”
Uncle Jim was making a joke, but it is true. You look at the clock and see how much time is left in the program and usually, miraculously, they finish the story right on schedule.
Another aspect of time is months. For example, January has 31 days, February has 28 or 29 days, March has 31 days, April has 30 days. Those four months with 120 or 121 days can seem like they take twice as long. Why do those four months seem to take longer, especially when one of them is the shortest month in the year?
Weather in those four months, especially here in Johnstown, is usually filled with rain, snow, wind, storms. Not only that, but the days seem shorter because they are – as least as far as daylight goes.
We’re still operating on Eastern Standard Time in most of those months. In March, we get our daylight saving time back again, which is nice, and we keep that to October. The summer months seem to go relatively quicker, too.
Why am I musing on time at this moment? I have completed another year and started a new one. It always seems like at the beginning of a year, time sort of creeps slowly by, and then it seems to have a snowball effect and goes faster and faster with each succeeding month.
At the beginning of the year, we make a lot of serious proclamations – New Year’s resolutions. How many of us have attempted to make New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of the year, only to have them fade away?
The important thing to remember is that while we complain about adding another year to the odometer on our lifespan, we should be grateful that we do have another year.
The trick is to grow old gracefully, if you can, something I have not done as well as I should have.
But maybe I can make that one of my resolutions – and stick to it this time.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.