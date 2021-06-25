Hard to believe we’re well into the summer of 2021. Back in the early 1960s, Nat King Cole sang of “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer.”
Last summer was a bust thanks to COVID-19. Hopefully, this summer will be better.
We’ve got several big events coming to Johnstown.
Thunder in the Valley is here, and we’ll have the AAABA games again in August.
Summers were more predictable and more enjoyable during my childhood. School kids waited to be discharged that final day ending the school year. As Alice Cooper sang: “School’s Out for Summer.”
I remember when I first moved back to Johnstown, a friend of mine and his girlfriend invited me to go down to Thunder in the Valley with them. I was intrigued and had a chance to see what was going on. What surprised me was how many people were downtown.
I hadn’t seen that many people downtown since childhood.
Everybody was crowded around the motorcycles, and the sidewalks were filled with people having a good time.
There was a lot of visual stimulation there.
Likewise with the AAABA games, most of my memories from that come from childhood when my Dad would take me to tournament games. It was a chance to see future baseball stars playing here in Johnstown.
I remember one player in particular stood out to us because of his bright orange hair. His name was Daniel “Rusty” Staub. He later played for the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, among other teams. He was a very good hitter and fielder, yet he is not in the Hall of Fame and should be. Staub’s nickname when he played for the Montreal Expos was “Le Grande Orange” – because of that orange hair (also the inspiration for “Rusty”). I can still see him in my mind’s eye in the outfield at Point Stadium.
Another hobby I enjoyed during summertime was reading. No highfalutin material such as English or American classics, but comic books. There were some books I did read back then – paperback books, reprints of old pulp magazines such as “The Shadow.”
Reading came in handy on those days when we had rain.
Another hobby I had back then – in addition to listening to music and Pittsburgh Pirates games with “The Gunner” Bob Prince on the radio – was building plastic models such as cars, super heroes, and airplanes of World War I.
I also liked to ride my bicycle during the summer months. My favorite destinations were Bel Air Plaza and Grant’s Department Store. I collected baseball and Civil War cards.
My friend Ronny K. got me hooked on them. What Ron and I used to get a big kick out of, even later in life as adults, was some of the horrific cards that were put in there – a soldier being stabbed with a bayonet from behind and the bayonet coming through the front of his chest.
One of the most humorous ones was a ship that was being blown up, a big schooner, and bodies were flying in the air and one body had a shark attached to his foot.
Makes you think this painter had a sick sense of humor.
There were a lot of times when days were taken up playing sports, usually baseball with my neighborhood friends – J.T. from across the street, Denny S. who lived in one of the houses behind us, and other family and friends.
I had good summers, too, when I got older. Working at Sears, I developed good friendships with some of the folks and many are still my friends today.
They were an interesting group of guys – Dan S., Rick T., Dave B., Bernie R. and Scott W.
What I miss most is the freedom I had to go outside, something I am limited to now at Arbutus.
I remember being a small child on vacation in Pittsburgh, visiting my grandparents and my Uncle Don.
The fun I used to have in the evenings, catching fireflies. I enjoyed watching them at night and even more catching and putting them in glass jars.
I don’t know if it was the weather or the activities or the freedom from school work, but there was magic in each of those summers back then – memories that have lasted a lifetime.
