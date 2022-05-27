To many younger citizens, Theodore Roosevelt is just a face on Mount Rushmore.
This Memorial Day weekend, the History Channel will debut a new documentary on the life of the 26th president, who served from 1901 to 1909.
Roosevelt shares space on Mount Rushmore with three other great presidents: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
He was home-schooled, graduated from Harvard and then Columbia Law School.
Roosevelt’s resume is filled with many challenging jobs.
Before becoming president, he was, at various times, New York City’s police commissioner, assistant secretary of the Navy, head of the U.S. Civil Service Commission, governor of New York, a colonel in the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American War and vice president of the United States.
Ever the person to clean up corruption, as police commissioner, he would walk the streets of New York City, checking on police to make sure they were on the job.
A little-known fact about Roosevelt was that he was on Harvard’s boxing team. After becoming president, he would hold boxing matches in the White House – taking on all comers.
When he was governor of New York, the political machine was upset with his cleaning up the corruption of the state. In order to stop him, they nominated him to run as President William McKinley’s vice president, a position that would make Roosevelt powerless.
After being re-elected, McKinley was assassinated, and Roosevelt was sworn in as president at 42, the youngest man to hold the office.
Roosevelt began to tackle corruption on a national level. He addressed business issues with legislation (as the “trust-buster”) and, as an conservationist and outdoorsman, led the creation of national parks across the country.
If this was not enough to keep him busy, Roosevelt was also an author, naturalist and historian.
He also tried to help improve race relations in the country and initiated the creation and building of the Panama Canal.
In 1906, Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating the end of the Russo-Japanese War.
He became disappointed in successor William Howard Taft’s term and decided to run again – having served just one elected term previously.
During one of his campaign stops, a would-be assassin shot Roosevelt in the chest – but he decided to go ahead with his 90-minute speech and seek medical attention afterward.
Roosevelt found out the bullet did not pierce his chest deeply, as the thick pages of his speech and a pocket watch helped to protect him. Still wearing his bloody shirt from the speech, Roosevelt went to the hospital.
While Roosevelt lost the election, he continued his vigorous lifestyle – traveling and going on safaris. He passed away in his sleep on Jan. 6, 1919, at the age of 60, having lived a life filled with accomplishments.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune- Democrat.
