Bill Eggert

Numerous recent articles on the internet have pointed to the struggles of late-night talk shows.
Several are either being canceled or seeing hosts quit due to reasons such as the grind of doing a talk show five days a week for five to 10 years.
If this is true, one wonders how Johnny Carson thrived for 30 years.
Why the decrease in audience numbers?
At one time, there were only three networks: ABC, CBS and NBC. Today there are numerous networks fighting for a piece of the pie.
We have streaming services that allow viewers to watch programs at times convenient to them as opposed to the networks’ schedules.
There are numerous programs, thanks to cable and home entertainment with DVDs.
These factors all contribute to a shrinking of audiences for talk shows, experts say.
During the “Golden Age” of television in the 1950s and 1960s, you had quality options for viewing on talk shows.
Public figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Nixon and Robert Kennedy had thought-provoking discussions on the issues of the day.
On today’s talk shows, we get that intellectual Jimmy Kimmel asking Barack Obama weighty questions, such as if he can raid the White House refrigerator in the middle of the night.
Late-night talk shows began essentially in 1954 with “The Tonight Show.” NBC executive Pat Weaver, father of actress Sigourney Weaver, also created the “Today” news show.
“The Tonight Show” was originally hosted by Steve Allen, followed by Jack Paar – then Carson, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and currently Jimmy Fallon.
All have strong backgrounds in comedy – with Allen and Fallon also bringing music experiences. Fallon does great impressions of singers, but is not a strong interviewer.
During “King” Carson’s reign, the other two networks tried to topple him.
CBS used former big-band singer Merv Griffin as a host, having little success cutting into Carson’s audience before retreating to late-night movies.
ABC tried various programming options, including talk shows. Hosts included Joey Bishop and Dick Cavett, who was the most successful. Like Carson, Cavett grew up in Nebraska – and even was a joke writer for Carson. Cavett was witty, a good interviewer and offered a list of celebs that challenged what Carson could get.
The talk-show wars got vicious in the 1990s, with David Letterman and Leno fighting for viewers. Then, in the early 2000s, O’Brien started out as a lightweight, but developed into a funny host with sidekick Andy Richter.
O’Brien’s mistake was not streamlining his new show for the 11:30 p.m. slot, as Letterman did. Letterman had made the leap to CBS with his show intact with the ultra-cool sidekick (and band leader) Paul Shaffer. Analysts say Letterman’s flaw was becoming more bitter as he grew older.
Conan kept Richter and drummer/bandleader Max Weinberg, which was a popular combination.
Were the talk shows of yesteryear better than recent options?
In my view, much better – featuring powerhouse guests such as Orson Welles, Katherine Hepburn, Fred Astaire, Judy Garland and more. Guests lists today include Justin Bieber, Kelly Ripa and Joy Behar.
Online writers say that viewership is down in part because of a heavy reliance on political jokes – especially focusing on Donald Trump, who has been out of office going on two years, showing a lack of creativity.
Johnny Carson would not be pleased.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune- Democrat.
