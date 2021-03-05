Bill Eggert

This week, the odometer kicks over another digit as I celebrate another birthday. It’s not a landmark birthday, where the odometer kicks over two digits instead of one, but it’s still another birthday.
I don’t know if “celebrate” is the best word for the situation, but I’ll use it for lack of anything else.
While most people enjoy birthdays, as I get older, I become concerned about things I have no control over, like politics. Our country is more disjointed now than at any time since the Civil War. Hopefully things will turn out okay.
Liberals say that we should have a time of healing. I wish liberals would have said that four years ago when Donald Trump was elected. Instead, they stomped around and held their breath like petulant children.
Our second president, John Adams, was one of the wisest men to hold the presidency. He didn’t like political parties and felt that the nation should not be divided thusly.
Political correctness has taken its toll on us. Not to say that there aren’t some things that should be rephrased and reworded – a lot of it’s just too much. Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock said that they don’t do standup comedy at college campuses any more because of the political correctness. There is something called freedom of the press which seems to be much maligned these days in the service of liberals on college campuses.
My favorite quote that’s been attributed to President John Adams is, “If a person is not a liberal at the age of 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the age of forty, then he has no brain.”
When I was a kid, I used to think that the older I got, the more knowledgeable I’d become. I’d have the answers to all the questions.
What I have found out as I have gotten older is not answers to those questions, but more questions. Not questions like, “who killed JFK?” or, “Did a UFO really crash in Roswell, New Mexico, back in 1947?” But those eternal questions that confound us as we make our way to the last portion of our life.
I start feeling sorry for myself as I approach the golden years. I remind myself of the wonderful experiences I’ve had since growing up.
In music we had people such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, the Four Seasons, Electric Light Orchestra, Tom Petty, the Temptations and Earth, Wind & Fire. Rock was flourishing, as was the Motown sound from Detroit.
My generation also came of age with television. Black-and-white telecasts morphed into vibrant colors. The writing became more mature as well. Shows such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Barney Miller,” “Taxi” and “Frasier” were shows that plumbed the depths of the human condition while looking at it with a humorous eye. The movies matured as well during this time. Changing with the times, movies reflected changes in society, as well as innovative techniques and new freedom in cinema.
I have a strange attraction to certain subjects that are not even in my timeline. Subjects include silent movies, World War I aviation, UFOs, old time radio shows, history and old-time baseball.
Finally, my biggest challenge to date is to get out of this wheelchair that I’m in. I know I’m not the first person nor the last person to be confined to a wheelchair, but it is hard for me to get adjusted. Some people recover from strokes. Others have not. Hopefully I’ll be in the former group. I’ve got a high school reunion coming up later this year, and I’d like to be able to attend it under my own power.
Being relegated to my room for the past year because of the COVID-19 virus, I don’t really have a chance to get out much and be with the rest of the population in Johnstown.
So, you might say I’m in a stage of denial at this point of being in a wheelchair. Hopefully, I can get out soon. I am grateful that my health is fairly good, despite being confined to a wheelchair. I’m obviously not happy with that.
Fighting age and ageism is not making life any easier. But I’ll give it my best shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.