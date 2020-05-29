We have lost another cultural icon.
Ken Osmond, better known to the world as Eddie Haskell on the TV sitcom “Leave It To Beaver,” passed away last week. He was 76 years old.
Every year we seem to lose more figures from our past.
Osmond had been acting since childhood and was 14 when he started on “Leave It To Beaver.” The show ran from 1957-63. His role was supposed to be a one-shot appearance, but Osmond’s character was so popular that he stayed on for the entire length of the show.
Eddie Haskell – a smarmy, insincere teenager – was the best friend of Wally Cleaver, much to the chagrin of Wally’s parents.
After the show’s run, and tired of being typecast, Osmond joined the Army reserves.
Later, he joined the Los Angeles police as a motorcycle officer. He worked as a policeman for 18 years, and received a disability exemption after being shot in 1980. Osmond was shot five times chasing a suspected car thief. Four of the bullets hit his bulletproof vest and the fifth bullet hit his belt buckle.
After retiring from the police force, Osmond resumed his acting career, most notably in “Still The Beaver,” a sequel series.
There were many urban legends surrounding the actors in “Leave It To Beaver.” In the early 1970s, there was a story going around that Osmond became the rocker Alice Cooper. Another legend was actors Tony Dow (Wally) and Jerry Mathers (Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver) were serving in the Army in Vietnam.
Late in life, Osmond wrote his autobiography – “Eddie: The Life and Times of America’s Preeminent Bad Boy.” Throughout his later years, Osmond had kept in touch with others from the show and made many personal appearances on nostalgic tours with Dow and Mathers. They remained friends until the end.
Actors Hugh Beaumont (Ward Cleaver) and Frank Bank (Lumpy Rutherford) preceded Osmond in death.
Why was the insincere and troublemaking Eddie Haskell so popular?
Back in the 1950s, America was enjoying peace and prosperity and not rocking the boat. Eddie Haskell was a humorous departure from those home-spun beliefs.
Additionally, Haskell was funny and the personality fit Osmond like a glove.
Eddie’s personality was “defanged” by the fact that his insincerity fooled no one. Ward and June Cleaver saw through his duplicitous nature and could read him like a book. While they preferred Wally had nicer friends, they accepted Eddie as he was. Even Beaver saw through Eddie’s act.
Eddie’s tricks of the trade included complimenting June on her wardrobe (“Gee, Mrs. Cleaver, that is a stunning outfit you’re wearing.”) and frequently kissing up to Ward (“Gosh, Mr. Cleaver, I was just telling Wallace and young Theodore how nice your house looks.”). However, when the parents were not around, Eddie referred to Mr. Cleaver as “your old man” and Beaver as “the squirt.”
Eddie was a braggart about his accomplishments and goals in life. As he got older, the boasting included women in his life. He was always informing the Cleavers about unreasonable goals that he had planned for himself.
But the real secret to Eddie Haskell’s success with TV audiences was that he was not really that bad of a person and his braggadocio was covering up his insecurities and shortcomings.
Maybe that is why Ward and June – and even Wally – tolerated his insincere personality. Osmond was a talented actor and injected a lot of humor into a role that could have been one-dimensional and unsympathetic.
While we have lost this unique character, I’m sure that Eddie is telling tall tales to Ward and Lumpy up in the great sitcom in the sky.
