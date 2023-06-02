Bill Eggert

I mentioned awhile back about the sad note of the ever-enlarging group dubbed “Rock ‘n’ Roll Heaven,” the concept of popular musical artists in our lifetime who have passed.
It seems they are passing more frequently. Folks such as David Crosby and Jeff Beck joined the group recently. It should not be surprising, considering Crosby was 81 and Beck, 78 – not exactly spring chickens.
Many of these musicians were shockingly young – Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. Elvis Presley was a youthful 42. Some died of natural causes, but too many passed from reckless lifestyles.
Their lifestyles were etched on their faces, growing old before their time. However, some are in pretty good shape. They seem to defy their age, like 80-year-old Pittsburgh rocker Donnie Iris and Keith Richards, 79, and the late Tina Turner, 83.
I was sad when I learned of the recent passing of Turner. She seemed to be around forever. Actually, she had performed for more than 50 years. The early part of her career was with her then- husband who ran the show, both onstage and offstage. She was the victim of his abuse. After years of abuse, she gained enough courage to leave, divorce him and start her own life and career.
Turner brought out old hits such as “Proud Mary,” along with her then- current hits like “Let’s Stay Together” and “The Best.”
Along the way, she won awards, including Grammys.
During her popular years, she appeared in concerts with the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Cher, Sting, Chuck Berry, Tom Jones and many others.
Burt Bacharach is not the first name you think of when discussing rockers, but he collaborated on an album with Elvis Costello a few years back. Bacharach’s peak years ran from from the late 1950s to the 1970s. More than 1,000 musical artists had either music composed for them or they covered his songs, including the Beatles to country singer Marty Robbins.
While he may not be familiar to music lovers back then, the song titles will definitely jog your memories from back then: “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Alfie,” “Close To You,” “Walk On By,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “The Look of Love” and many other songs.
Those who sang his songs include Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Cilla Black, the Carpenters, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Herb Alpert and many more.
Turner and Bacharach contributed to music in different, but no less important ways. Many folks complain that today’s music is not as good as it was back then. I think there is some good music out there, but I would be hard-pressed to locate the quantity of good music we had then.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and a regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
