Bill Eggert

One of the things I’ve discovered about the fantasy realm of comic books is the heroes usually don’t die. But if they do die, they are miraculously brought back to life through some sort of plot contrivance.
There are many probable solutions to the passing that brings them back into so-called life, and readers of these superhero stories buy into it, lock stock and barrel. It’s called suspension of disbelief when you have characters who are able to fly off buildings or be impervious to the bullets that bounce off their chest. The whole nine yards.
We celebrate and embrace these heroes and concepts because it’s not real life.
Everybody would like to live forever. And when you think of these heroes, a lot of them have been around for quite a long time.
Superman was introduced to the public 82 years ago; Batman, 81; Robin, 80; and so on. And not only do they hang around, they really don’t age in the land of comic books.
Recently we learned that superheroes do die, or at least the people who play them in movies. It comes as quite a shock to our sense of reality.
Chadwick Boseman, an amazing actor, has portrayed such historical icons as Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.
Boseman lost his battle with cancer recently at age 43.
He starred as the fictional character of the Black Panther, one of the heroes from the Marvel Universe. The character of Black Panther has been around for 54 years – first introduced in the comics of the Fantastic Four. Black Panther was the ruler of the small kingdom of Wakanda, which was one of the richest nations on earth thanks to a unique metal found there.
Boseman had played the character in four movies, including the highly successful standalone film, “Black Panther.” Boseman was impressive as the Panther, capturing all of the nuances and mannerisms of the Wakanda leader. He bore the regal bearing of a king and moved with easy grace and picked up an authentic accent that certainly sounded like such a man would have. His portrayal was one of the most impressive performances of the characters from the Marvel universe.
The future looked bright for the film franchise – yet Boseman was not the only actor to lose his life after portraying an iconic superhero.
One of the most popular movie actors whose death has certainly placed him in the pantheon of legends was the late Bruce Lee. He was only 32 years old when he died. Lee was a master at martial arts and stories abound about whether his death was an accident or if there were people out there who wanted to do away with him.
An official report says that it was a medication that he took that caused his passing. But a lot of people in China and in the states here believed that there have been whispers going around that it was a curse put on Lee and his descendants.
The sad truth is, we lost an amazing film actor and martial arts performer, probably the best of all time.
As if the tragedy of Lee was not horrific enough, about two decades later, Lee’s grown son Brandon Lee also lost his life in a horrific accident – shot while filming a movie.
Real bullets were put in a prop gun when his character was supposed to be shot in a scene. Again, this sounds like a horrible accident gone wrong but still people state that his untimely passing was due to a curse that was put on his father and his descendants. Brandon Lee was only 28 years of age.
Probably the most recent untimely passing among movie stars who played superheroes was that of Christopher Reeve, who was 52 when he passed.
In addition to having a widely diverse acting career, Reeve was known for his portrayal of Superman in a series of movies that began in 1977.
He was in his late 40s when he suffered a tragic accident riding a horse in an equestrian event. He was attempting to negotiate a jump when the horse threw him, whereupon Reeve broke his neck and parts of his spine.
Despite being paralyzed from the neck down, Reeve continued to soldier on, speaking, appearing in movies and also directing. Reeve ultimately lost his battle nine years after the accident.
Finally, we come to my childhood hero, George Reeves, also known for his portrayal of Superman on television back during the 1950s – and no relation to Christopher Reeve.
Reeves’ iconic role as Superman on TV had legions of fans who followed the Man of Steel’s exploits every week. He was only 45 years old when he lost his life due to a tragic happenstance that is stated to be a suicide, an accident, or more insidiously, murder.
Of course, parents had the challenge of explaining to their kids what happened to Superman. Kids are very impressionable at a young age and so parents had to walk softly around Reeves’ death in their explanation to kids what happened to him.
A lot of rumors have been mixed in with the facts on his passing. Some say he was typecast as Superman and in a state of despondency shot himself. Others say that he was moving to directing behind the camera so there was no reason for him to take his own life.
Which leads to the other theory about it being an accident with Reeves. Certainly that sounds more plausible and finally there’s the dark version that enemies of Reeves contrived a plot to take his life by shooting him. Conspiracy theorists conjecture that the trajectory of the bullet that shot him would have been impossible for Reeves to do by himself.
The passing of Reeves has been shrouded in mystery since it happened in 1959.
People pass from this mortal plane on a daily basis. Their passing affects the lives of their loved ones and friends. When it’s someone like an actor, whom people admire the world over, it makes it tough to grasp the reality of the situation. It is especially hard on kids who grow up idolizing these figures of superhero exploits.
I still miss Reeves like kids today will miss Boseman and even back in the ’70s the great Bruce Lee.
We live in a real world, not one of imagination. There comes a time in everyone’s life when we have to grow up and face reality. It’s not pleasant but it’s true.
But we can take consolation in the facts that the memories of these iconic actors will remain with us in our hearts and in our minds for the rest of our lives. That goes for kids and grown-up kids especially the young at heart.
