I think everyone has a sense of civic pride with regards to famous people who are from western Pennsylvania, whether it’s Arnold Palmer or Michael Keaton.
Another case in point is the funny and talented Charles Grodin, who passed away last week.
It’s not common knowledge that Grodin was from Pittsburgh. He was a typical child born in the 1930s with an overactive imagination and a sense of adventure.
Grodin had mentioned to Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show” that his parents lived in a house that was within earshot of the Highland Park Zoo and could hear the hyenas laughing.
As a sign of his already developed sense of humor, Grodin would tell jokes to himself in his bedroom and time it so that, after he said the punch line, the hyenas at the zoo would laugh at his joke.
Later, Grodin had purchased some life-size fiberglass animals to put in his backyard in Connecticut. But what he also did was set a sound system up and preach to each of the animals, and he would make comments to the people coming by in different accents and dialects, harkening back to his days in Pittsburgh near Highland Park Zoo.
At Peabody High School, Grodin described himself as a tough kid who was getting kicked out of class. Yet despite this, Grodin was named class valedictorian when he graduated.
After high school, Grodin studied acting at the University of Miami and also the Pittsburgh Playhouse and Lee Strasburg’s famous acting school.
Grodin’s rise to fame was slow but sure. He gained fame appropriately in an Elaine May- directed comedy that ran for more than three years on Broadway. Grodin’s movie career was even more impressive, playing opposite such stars as Steve Martin, Warren Beatty, Gene Wilder and Robert De Niro.
Grodin perhaps is best known for two movies.
“The Heartbreak Kid” (1972) starred Grodin and Cybill Shephard and was directed by Elaine May. The film was about a newlywed (Grodin) who has buyer’s remorse on his honeymoon.
His other well known film is “Midnight Run” (1988), an action buddy comedy co-starring De Niro. In this film, Grodin plays a white-collar criminal who’s being taken across the country by De Niro, a bounty hunter, and being chased by the mob, the FBI, and another bounty hunter.
Both films are highly rated and deserve to be seen. Be forewarned about “Midnight Run.” De Niro is constantly dropping the F-bomb – as a verb, noun, adjective.
Grodin’s reputation is more famous, or should I say infamous, for his appearances as a talk show guest on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and “Late Night with David Letterman.”
Much like Andy Kaufman’s surreal theater of the absurd and uncomfortableness, Grodin plays the talk show guest from Hades. He answers questions with questions, sometimes even ignoring the original questions proposed by the interviewer.
What many viewers fail to realize was that Grodin’s acerbic wit and curmudgeon posturing was all an act, a takeoff of talk-show guests. He later transferred, even signed a contact with Carson to appear on his show doing that act.
When Carson retired, Grodin shifted over to Letterman and gave him a taste of his own medicine. In addition to these accomplishments during his 50-plus year career, Grodin wrote several books, won an Emmy, directed plays, hosted his own talk show for three years and was a columnist for one of the New York newspapers.
So while we have much of Charles Grodin on YouTube and I highly recommend them, we won’t have the man himself.
He was born and raised in Pittsburgh. That makes him a true “yinzer” like many of us.
Though you didn’t detect his Pittsburgh accent during his career. He must have had that it drummed out of him in acting school with Lee Strasburg.
But one thing that’s not contentious, Grodin had a sense of humor that was pure Pittsburgh.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
