Often when when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else. – Fred Rogers
Retirements are often a dicey subject.
On one hand, we look forward to freedom from jobs, especially jobs that people do not enjoy, but on the other hand, the sands in the hourglass zoom down seemingly faster each day. The good news is that lifespans are longer, with people living beyond 100.
Few people remember when Frank Sinatra retired at the age of 55 in 1971. He then unretired two years later to resume his singing career into his 80s.
Movie great James Cagney retired at age 60 due to a lack of interest. For 20 years, he turned down several offers, including “The Godfather,” only to unretire to make a couple of movies on the advice of his doctor, who believed activity would be good for his health.
Pittsburgh hockey icon Mario Lemieux had to retire because of serious health issues, only to resume his Hall of Fame career three years later when medical treatments helped to bring him back to his former self without missing a beat.
In the 1980s, my dad retired with others from U.S. Steel Corp., but wanted to continue working longer as he was only in his 50s, but the steel industry and the economy were in a slump, forcing cutbacks. Dad’s generation, which grew up during the Great Depression, had a work ethic that I still marvel at to this day.
What brings me to the subject of retirement is one we had here at Arbutus Park Manor recently. Administrator Rick Wilson retired after 25 years of steadfast leadership.
Under his management, Arbutus Park Manor has experienced growth and expansion.
Wilson effectively dealt with the pandemic, senior living and long-term care. During this time of great challenges in various staffing employment in health care, Wilson maintained an effective provider of services at Arbutus Park Manor.
Services provided at Arbutus Park Manor are a reflection of Wilson and his administration, including doctors, therapists, nurses, aides, dietary, kitchen, maintenance and housekeeping. Many of these people are unrecognized for their efforts by the outside world, but are appreciated by the patients.
I want to extend best wishes to Wilson and his successor Chad Kamler.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
