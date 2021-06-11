Bill Eggert

Father’s Day is once again around the corner. I hope everyone is using this time to purchase for your dear old Dad a greeting card, maybe the infamous necktie, or some sort of a golf-related items for Father’s Day.
Women seem to be a lot more on top of things. Dads sometimes are seen in a store, looking for a card for the wife for Mother’s Day. I kind of chuckle when I see these guys in the greeting card section of the grocery store Saturday night before Mother’s Day.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Fathers don’t seem to get their proper credit due them in the media. They give proper credit for mothers and I support that, but dads need credit as well. Part of the reason is that the media are especially bad at this and present the father as a kind of pathetic figure, always looking to get out of something. Maybe it started with Archie Bunker.
Movies have been a little bit better at presenting fathers in a much more positive light – such as "Father of the Bride" (1951) starring Spencer Tracey, "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979) with Dustin Hoffman, "Field of Dreams" (1989) with Kevin Costner, and "The Judge" (2014) starring Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall.
My Dad loved movies and I think his favorite father-related film was "Life With Father" (1949) starring William Powell. The movie concerns a very autocratic father who ruled his family with an iron fist in 1890. I think Dad liked this movie because it was almost a template on how he raised his family, certainly not autocratic but he was a disciplinarian.
As I said before, Dad was a force of nature. He had a big heart. We never wanted for anything. We were always well provided for.
Dad had amazing touches of kindness and understanding. I mentioned before how stoic Dad was and how I never really heard him complain about anything for himself. Dad, like many of his generation, never complained about illnesses or injuries.
I often wonder if Dad was still alive today how he would be viewing the current situation with this country. I can predict how Dad would have voted in the past elections since his passing. I pretty much know how he would be viewing life in America and the world as it is today. I don’t think he’d be happy right now. But he always managed to be philosophical about good events and bad events.
Just going through our home gives you an idea who Dad was.
Coming in from the garage into the basement you pass Dad’s long work bench – hand made out of wood. It’s been there in the same spot for as long as I can remember. That means it goes back to my childhood. The last time it was used was probably when Dad was still alive. But his work bench contains a lifetime of memories from when we were growing up.
While Dad was known as a metallurgical engineer, he was a craftsman who liked to work with his hands. Dad constructed a life-size Santa and reindeer out of plywood, and they became a fixture when our Christmas decorations were put outside along with the spotlight. Whether it was carpentry or pouring cement in the driveway, or enclosing our porch on the side of the house, Dad did everything expertly.
When winter rolled around, Dad would put on his old Army jacket and – enlisting me to help him – would put the Christmas lights up on the house. It was cold outside with the wind blowing, but you never heard Dad complain.
One of the most impressive things about Dad was that when he was wrong he would always admit it. I should say that Dad was right 95% of the time, but he had the humility and integrity to admit when he was wrong.
I had the good fortune when I was growing up to know Dad’s father and Dad’s grandfather, my great-grandfather. By knowing them, I was able to observe some of the influence that they had on Dad. Though each man was different, there were common characteristics that linked all three. The apple didn’t fall far from the trees.
Dad could be called many things. He was an engineer, he was a builder, he was a golfer, he liked to sing on occasion – had a beautiful tenor voice. He was a lover of music and movies, he was a veteran, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and son and grandson.
He was my father.
