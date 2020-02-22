Bill Eggert

My odometer clicks over to yet another birthday in early March.
Presents always light up kids’ eyes. Even as you get older, your family and friends make a fuss over you and its kind of a nice feeling knowing you have a special day carved out to celebrate when you entered the world.
I always told my mom as I have gotten older that we should be celebrating her instead of me and mothers everywhere on their kids’ birthdays because mothers are the ones who do all the heavy lifting and we’re just along for the ride. This year is just another birthday, no landmark birthday or anything. The odometer is only clicking over just one digit, not two.
You reach a certain point in your life where you realize that birthdays are really not something to be celebrated but something to dread. When you get into middle age, you start wondering about things such as life expectancy and how long are you going to have to last on this planet.
Comedian Jack Benny always said that he was 39 years old – long into his final year of life, when he was in his 80s.
The joke was funny because 39 was considered the last year of youth and portrayed Benny as a vain person who wanted to stay 39 forever.
Movie star Kirk Douglas passed away recently at the age of 103. It’s interesting to note that he survived a mid-air collision with a small plane when he was traveling by helicopter 30 years ago and also survived a stroke and still continued to function well. The fact that he always prided himself on being physically fit, no doubt, stood him in good stead in living his long life.
Sometimes genetics plays a part in a long life. Sometimes it’s just being physically fit. And sometimes it’s just dumb luck.
Dick Van Dyke is 94 now and shows no sign of stopping until he gets into his hundreds. No doubt being physically fit and also being a life-long comedian has helped Van Dyke live a long and healthy life and we wish him to go on forever.
My own great grandfather lived to 102. I was fortunate enough to know him in the last years of his life. He was one of Pittsburgh’s first mounted policemen and obviously he was of sturdy stock, having moved from Germany to the United States when he was a teenager with his brother.
Great grandpap kept active even in his later years, and that no doubt helped to prolong his life. My great grandfather outlived my grandfather, and I can still remember all those years ago when great grandpap was crying as he came to pay his respects to his son in the funeral home down in Pittsburgh.
Katie, one of my therapists at Arbutus Park Manor, encouraged me to put a positive spin on my column on birthdays this time around. I always considered myself an optimistic person. I hope that that comes through in my columns – even if they might seem on the surface to be depressing at times.
Those of you reading this may wonder how this theme could be positive or uplifting when it’s been talking about depressing matters. I would be lying if I said I don’t get depressed, being in my current situation. I do.
That said, I am trying to keep a positive outlook on life in the hope that things will get better for me in the near future. I have much to be grateful for, including the fact that I’m still around.
Looking over my life at this point, I can remember that I’ve had at least a handful of close calls with serious injuries. I am grateful to God that I did survive those near misses and continue to hope that my luck holds out for at least several more years.
Mom once said that Dad was not afraid of dying, not that he looked forward to it. He didn’t.
He just knew it was a fact of life and was very practical about it. I’m just the opposite.
I’d like to live forever. Certainly, I’m not looking forward to the prospect of checking out anytime soon.
Regardless, I remain steadfastly grateful to the Lord for letting me live as long as I have. Many of my classmates have not been so fortunate and have passed away over the past half-century. I continue to mourn their passing.
So, when my birthday comes around on March 4, I’ll celebrate with my family and friends and remain grateful that I am around for another birthday. It may not be as noteworthy as other folks who I share my birthday with.
Composer Antonio Vivaldi, Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, actor John Garfield, actress Paula Prentiss and silent film star Pearl White are a few of the people I share my birthday with who made the most of their time on this earth.
But I intend to do the same.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and r
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.