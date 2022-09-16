The Pittsburgh Pirates held a ceremony recently for their own Hall of Fame.
Several of baseball’s dignitaries and families of Pirates legends were on hand, including all-time greats Bill Mazeroski, Steve Blass and Dave Parker.
Four members of the Negro Leagues, legends in their own right, were also honored. Each of the honorees were honored with their own plaques inside the entrance of PNC Park.
The earliest honoree is Jake Beckley, a contemporary of Cap Anson, another Cooperstown inductee from the dim and distant past. Beckley was from the era when players wore handlebar mustaches, much like the great Rollie Fingers had during the Oakland Athletics’ three-year World Series run in the 1970s.
Beckley was a solid hitter, racking up more than 2,000 hits during his career. Beckley’s career was winding down when a young player named Honus Wagner was starting his Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh.
Wagner was one of the very first inductees in Cooperstown, in 1936, and is considered by many to be the greatest shortstop in the history of the game. His Pirates defeated Ty Cobb’s Detroit Tigers in the 1909 World Series.
Wagner’s greatness is evidenced by having a statue of him erected in 1955 outside Forbes Field, later moving to Three Rivers Stadium and now PNC Park.
If not for Wagner playing for the Pirates, the greatest shortstop for the Bucs would be Arky Vaughan. A superb hitter – he hit .385 one year – Vaughan’s fielding skills were sharpened by Wagner himself, then a coach for the Pirates.
Individuals who played for the Pittsburgh Negro Leagues teams – Homestead Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords – were also inducted. Josh Gibson, said by those who had seen him play to be the greatest player of the Negro Leagues, was among them – along with Ray Brown, Oscar Charleston and Buck Leonard.
Other noteworthy players included included some from my grandfather’s era, such as Pie Traynor, the Waner brothers and Ralph Kiner – a home-run hitter extraordinaire. Fans of Kiner stayed until his final at-bat lest they miss an epic homer.
Finally, we come to my era – with Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente, Parker, Blass and Willie Stargell. Also honored was the manager of two championships in 1960 and 1971 – the beloved Danny Murtaugh. Blass was also a World Series hero in 1971, pitching two winning games for the Bucs.
Dave Parker was a big (6-foot-5) player, whose his size allowed him to perform stellar feats on offense and defense. He helped the Bucs win the 1979 World Series. Time has taken its toll on all of them. We now look at these athletes through a veil of years. They move a bit slower now, although their memories are sharp and clear.
Clemente holds a special place in a fans’ and players’ hearts – as does “Pops” Stargell.
Clemente participated in the 1960 and 1971 (MVP) Series, and Stargell in 1971 and 1979 (MVP). The two were as different as night and day, and yet both men were superb leaders and athletes.
Finally we come to Mazeroski – better known as “Maz.”
Despite all these legendary figures throughout the Pirates 130-year history, the biggest moment was Maz’s 1960 walk-off, ninth-inning homer that won the World Series for the Bucs.
Maz was a good hitter and great fielder. But this quiet, unassuming man became a folk hero, and 62 years later Maz is still that same guy, a true hero.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune- Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.