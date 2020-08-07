Oscar winner Olivia De Havilland passed away recently at the impressive age of 104.
De Havilland is most noted for her acting career and also with her estranged relationship with her sister, Joan Fontaine – also an Academy Award-winning actress.
Fontaine was the younger sister and was not allowed to use her real name as Olivia was. This caused much consternation in the family and also was one of the main subjects the sisters had a disagreement about and a later estrangement.
Fontaine had already passed away at age 96.
De Havilland was one of the major stars of Warner Brothers and appeared with such stars as Errol Flynn and Dick Powell – and starred in such films as “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and, most notably, “Gone with the Wind.” She reportedly was the only surviving actor from the 1939 movie.
The other noteworthy celebrity that recently passed away was TV personality Regis Philbin. He was 88 years old, and is survived by his wife, Joy, and their children.
Philbin was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and also served in the Navy. Philbin originally started out as a page at NBC and later moved up the rungs of fame through hard work and persistence. I first saw him as the announcer/sidekick to Joey Bishop on Bishop’s ill-fated, late-night talk show.
Philbin’s quirky albeit endearing personality allowed him to connect to many people across the country – including my mom and my aunt Alice. I noticed that Philbin had a touch of Don Rickles in his personality, something he no doubt picked up from his close friend.
But it would be a disservice to Philbin to say that was the only thing he had going for him.
Regis was a unique person and was probably the originator of “Host Chat” during the first 15 minutes of the show “Live With Regis & Kathie Lee.”
He discussed the headlines of the day.
Philbin had a of couple connections with Pittsburgh. When the Pitt Panthers played their last game in the beloved Pitt Stadium, they played Notre Dame, and Regis was there and talked about the old stadium afterward in glowing terms. The other connection Regis had was he was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Regis, New York City born, was a big Yankees fan. But his second-favorite baseball team seemed to be the Pirates. He really bonded with the Pirates late in his television career.
Regis gained a lot of his fame through “Live With Regis & Kathie Lee,” which he co-hosted with Kathy Lee Gifford. Later, Philbin was the host of the popular game show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” – and also “America’s Got Talent,” in its first year.
Regis also appeared as a guest star on many different television shows, sometimes playing himself and sometimes playing other characters.
What was the source of Philbin’s immense popularity with the TV viewing public? It could be his candor in discussing current events, both personal and nationwide.
With the numerous shows he appeared on, his talk-show career and his game-show career, he also wrote a couple of autobiographies, and he also had a singing career from his early days back in the ’60s.
Philbin was an original personality.
He had a gift for gab, a good sense of humor, and his fake anger at things really set him apart. Regis was nothing if not excitable. He got excited over the smallest things.
He always liked to discuss his Catholic upbringing, his schooling at Notre Dame, his family and famous friends.
When Regis and his wife were out on the town in New York City, he was always running into celebrities who knew him and of course the public – who always enjoyed seeing him as well.
Philbin was another original, and we will not again see the likes of him in our lifetimes. He was a kid at heart, really.
The final item I wish to discuss is a brief update on my health. Recently, I was pleased to let family know that I was walking again, albeit with a walker, and with some assistance by therapists.
I want to thank everybody again for the numerous cards and letters you’ve all have sent me and emails as well. Unfortunately I am still not able to write and send replies to folks. Please know that I am deeply gratified by everybody’s concern and interest on my behalf, and I hope to be writing again and hopefully walking again sometime in the near future. Until then, thanks for reading and thanks for your interest. You guys keep my spirits afloat here in this trying time.
