There seems to be an abundance of bearded men out in the world today, even more so than back in the 1960s, when it was really “en vogue.”
For many years, the Pittsburgh Penguins have grown beards for the playoffs.
If you watch a baseball game, mostly the person you see is the pitcher – the catcher’s mask covers his face, but mostly it is the pitcher with a beard.
I’ve noticed that the Pittsburgh Pirates have had an abundance of bearded men that play for the team. The Pirates’ Colin Moran is noteworthy because of his long, red beard.
Further down the river, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had no shortage of bearded wonders on their team. But the best Steeler with a beard was defensive lineman Brett Keisel. In the offseason, Keisel would shave off his beard and donate the hair to help find a cure for cancer.
In the world of rock ’n’ roll, many musicians have grown beards and abandoned them over the years. One group that comes to mind is ZZ Top, the Texas trio that really put out a rockin’ sound. ZZ Top consisted of Billy Gibbons, the late Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. The ironic thing about these three gents is that Gibbons and the late Hill both had beards, but the drummer did not, despite having the last name of Beard.
Classical singer Luciano Pavarotti was well known for his beard, as were many others across the various genres.
We cannot forget the most famous man with a beard, Santa Claus.
Some of our presidents had beards: Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison and James A. Garfield. It is interesting to note that between the years of 1861 and 1913, all but two presidents had beards or mustaches.
I’ve had a beard most of my adult life. Those of you who noticed my graduation picture about a month ago noticed I was clean-shaven. That was because Richland High School did not allow facial hair back then, at least up to 1971 when I graduated. I’m not sure when that changed, but obviously it did some time after I graduated.
I grew my first beard back when I was attending Pitt-Johnstown and I kept it most of the time. Even when I shaved the beard, I would always keep the mustache. I felt that the less of my face was showing, the better I would look. Long hair was outlawed in Richland when I was there.
How did my family react to my bearded image? Well, Mom didn’t like it at all and I don’t think Dad liked it either, but figured I was old enough to decide to have one.
My Uncle Don down in Pittsburgh hated beards and mustaches. He would always say, “Take a guy who has a beard and put him in a nice dress suit and he would still look like a hobo.”
Of the various girls I dated in Atlanta, almost all were happy with the beard, except one. She wanted me to shave it off – everything, even the mustache – which I did to please her.
We wound up breaking up anyway.
Why do guys grow beards? I guess for various reasons.
Some grow them because it is easier and they don’t have to shave every day. Others – such as baseball players – like to grow beards because it makes them look more intimidating. Some do it because it hides facial features such as double chins.
Most guys shaved off their beards in the 1980s and went for short hairstyles, too. Then Don Johnson from “Miami Vice” showed up with three days of stubble as part of his look.
A few TV sitcoms have made entertaining episodes about growing beards. My favorite is “The Andy Griffith Show,” when Goober goes out hunting and comes back with a beard. Everybody starts complimenting Goober on his new look.
The thing is, it goes to Goober’s head and he becomes a very arrogant individual and tells everyone in Mayberry that he thinks they will find him interesting. What he doesn’t realize is that people don’t want to run into him and begin avoiding him because he won’t shut up.
He keeps talking to the point where they tell him they want the old Goober back.
It was a nice story. Maybe it’s a lesson we can all learn. Never judge a book by its cover.
