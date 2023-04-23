Bill Eggert

If the title sounds familiar, it’s a line paraphrased from the classic song “On Broadway,” written by the brilliant songwriting team of Barry Mann and his wife, Cynthia Weil.
It has been covered by numerous diverse music artists such as George Benson, Tom Jones, The Drifters, Frank Sinatra and Gary Numan.
But today’s column deals with neon signs, past and present, in the Friendly City.
Neon lights present a distinctive and nostalgic ambience to businesses, specifically their signage. In their own way, neon signs signal a familiar yet low-key way of not calling attention to themselves.
Yet we appreciate their creative and artistic glow in the evenings.
The neon in neon signs, like many inventions, has a serpentine history. It was developed in Europe in the late 1890s. After more improvements, it made its way to America around 1913.
Neon signs became extremely popular in the 1920s and remained popular until the late 1950s. New lighting proved to be cheaper and easier to produce.
Fortunately, many businesses across the country still love neon signs and continue to use them. Cities such as New York City and Las Vegas provide an overload of sensory images with their neon signage.
Likewise, nightclubs, bars and eateries still use neon for decorative purposes.
As for Johnstown, we have a few neon survivors. You can find some on the walls of bars. A popular restaurant in Richland Township is Main Moon, which has a neon sign about two feet wide and three feet tall.
There seemed to be many more neon signs when I was a child.
In Richland Township, there was the Blue Champagne Lounge, which had a beautiful blue neon sign in one of the windows. While not totally visible from the road, the sign featured dancing champagne. The building still remains there with a restaurant called NyKo’s.
Approaching Geistown from Richland, there was a duckpin bowling alley on Lamberd Avenue. It was called Gelles Bowling Alley.
What was fascinating was a large neon sign depicting a man throwing a bowling ball down an alley. The neon ball went down the alley and hit neon pins that flew into the air.
But my favorite neon sign was in downtown Johnstown. It was a full-size bicycle outlined in neon on top of a City Cycle sign. The tubes that outlined the bicycle emitted a warm blue and green glow.
I have tried via Facebook to seek out photos to locate these signs, but without luck.
I always wondered what happened to these signs. Did they get thrown out or moved to another location?
We can only wonder.
