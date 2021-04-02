Bill Eggert

On this weekend, we celebrate Easter, the holiest day of the year, when people get out their finery and head to church and restaurants and visit with relatives.
The reason they break out their new clothes is because usually Easter is a beautiful day – sunny, warm, the birds are chirping, the bees are buzzing. Of course, in Johnstown, “the land of ice and snow” (to borrow a Led Zeppelin line), we could have different weather on Easter. Last year we even had snow in May.
There is something wrong about snow on Easter. It should be a nice spring-like day, because Easter falls in early spring. Prior to Mass on Easter Sunday, in the pre-COVID days of course, it was interesting to note the people dressed up in their Sunday go-meeting clothes, especially the women. I’m not complaining, of course. People should get dressed up for church services on Sunday.
When I was a kid, we used to wake up in the morning and head downstairs. We would look for our Easter baskets which the Easter bunny had supposedly put out the night before. But unlike Santa Claus, the Easter bunny would always impishly hide our Easter baskets that we would need to find. Of course, I always knew where to look for mine – behind the sofa. The Easter bunny was a creature of habit.
Having given up candy for Lent, my sugar-starved self would really dig into the chocolate Easter bunnies and Easter eggs and jelly beans that were in our decorative baskets. If there was any room left, we would have breakfast, then get dressed and go to Mass and come back for lunch or dinner, and possibly more candy afterward.
One thing I don’t think we ever got for Easter was dyed baby Easter chicks. I think our parents thought that was not a practical gift to put in the Easter basket. And in retrospect, I agree with them. It’s interesting to note that dyeing baby Easter chicks is outlawed in half the United States.
Rainbow colors were achieved by spraying baby chicks different colors or injecting food coloring into incubating eggs. Critics say that the process can be very stressful to baby chicks and it also turns them into novelty items as opposed to animals. Those against dyeing baby chicks say that it sends the wrong message to people about baby chicks.
Easter eggs came about as the ancient symbol of new life – representing Jesus Christ risen from the grave. The Easter eggs have been a tradition dating back to the 13th century.
Easter is the second-biggest holiday for candy in the U.S. after Halloween. Jelly beans have been associated with Easter since the 1930s. They became available year-round during the Presidency of Ronald Reagan, who loved jelly beans. For the past decade, the top selling non-chocolate Easter candies are the marshmallow peeps that come in an array of colors. Easter peeps began selling in the 1950s and originated in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The Easter parade tradition began in New York City in the mid-1800s. If you would like to get an idea what that was like, there is a movie called "Easter Parade" starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland that nicely covers the whole scope. Another Easter tradition is gathering all the relatives on Easter Sunday in the afternoon.
Easters down in Atlanta were almost always sunny days. I can’t remember an Easter when it rained down in Atlanta, though maybe there were. What I do remember is Easter Sundays were warm, even if Easter came in March. Spring had truly sprung in Atlanta when Easter came around.
A couple of drawbacks in Atlanta during Easter was the yellow pollen dust was extremely high. The bore bees were always out, adding to allergy sufferers. Bore bees – carpenter bees – liked to burrow into unpainted wood, hence the name bore bees. They resemble bumble bees or yellow jackets on steroids.
Easter and spring are a good time for self-evaluation and self-improvement. For myself, I’m trying to get improvement as far as walking again.
I’m also trying to be more tolerant of people and their frailties and shortcomings, which is hard to do given the divisive climate in our country today.
I want to thank everybody for their emails, Easter wishes and greeting cards. I really appreciate them.
I hope everybody has a happy and holy Easter and a wonderful spring.
