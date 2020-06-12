Bill Eggert

I’ve written about a dozen columns so far for Dad. You would think I’d run out of things to say, but I haven’t.
I was trying to remember what I wrote last year when I realized that shortly before Father’s Day, I had a stroke and I didn’t write a column.
My columns on Dad are some of my most popular. I guess it’s because they are always heartfelt. Also, I think they resonate with most people because most people have a father in their lives and they can identify with some of the things I connect with my Dad.
So let me begin in the beginning ...
Dad was born in Pittsburgh, the same day and same year as Fred Rogers, and although they were both nice guys, I can’t imagine two people being more different than Fred Rogers and my dad – which shoots all kind of holes in astrology.
Dad’s parents were also from Pittsburgh, and his grandfather first set foot on these shores from Germany. He came to this country at the turn of the last century. I never knew Dad’s mother; she passed before I was born when Dad was only 23. I wish I could have known her.
There was a neighborhood girl who was a couple years younger than Dad who used to give him a hard time growing up. She would become his wife and my mother.
When Dad turned 18, after graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Army. The war had ended the year before, but they were still drafting. Dad was in the signal corps back then and was stationed in the Philippines.
When Dad got out of the service, he was admitted to the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, and earned his degree in metallurgical engineering. Shortly after he graduated from Pitt and got a job with U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, Dad and Mom married. Then Dad was transferred to the Johnstown mill of U.S. Steel.
Before the move, Dad and Mom had their oldest son ... me. I was just a babe-in-arms when Dad got transferred to Johnstown. A few years later, my brothers joined me. We lived in Moxham the first year. During that time, Dad helped build his house, thanks to contractor Jake Hoffman.
At that time, Richland was mostly farm land. Ours was one of the early houses built in our neighborhood. There were a lot of empty lots at that time. Soon they built up.
There were a lot of farm animals – cows and horses – that sometimes escaped from the nearby farm and went trudging through the neighborhood, always making life interesting for us.
Dad enjoyed living in Johnstown. It fit his personality like a glove. Dad had received job offers to go to different towns throughout his career, but he always turned them down.
Like most guys, Dad enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially baseball and football. One sport that Dad enjoyed playing was golf and he became an avid golfer in the early years of my life. On Father’s Day in years past, I always tried to get Dad some sort of useful golfing accessory for his matches.
Dad had a complex personality. It was hard to predict how he would react to something. As I got older, I tried to look at his childhood, his years leading up to college. Looking at the events that shaped Dad and the times he lived in, it is easy to connect the dots and see what made him the person he was.
Every time I thought I had Dad figured out, he would make a veer to the left or right and do something completely surprising to me. One thing we learned early on growing up was that Dad had a short fuse. As they say in “The Quiet Man,” his red hair was no lie. Most times his temper was justified, though it may not have seemed that way at the time when we were kids.
Dad had a sense of humor. He appreciated a good joke, no matter who told it, and sometimes would see humor in everyday situations with the family. He enjoyed the comedy of stand-up comedian Alan King. And he enjoyed the entertainers of his youth: “Laurel and Hardy,” the “Marx Brothers” and “The Three Stooges.” It was fun to hear Dad laugh. I never got tired of it. Dad had a sharp mind. Nothing ever seemed to get past him as far as jokes went.
Sad to say, I don’t think I really appreciated Dad until I left town after the 1977 Flood. Sometimes you need to get away to have a better perspective of things. I wonder what Dad would think about my columns I’ve written about him. Hopefully he’d like them.
I want to thank my family for allowing me to share my reminiscences of Dad. In some ways, they had a better understanding than I did having known him for a longer period of time.
They say that the ultimate compliment you can give your father is to become a father yourself. In that case, I failed. I certainly didn’t plan it that way, but sometimes life has its own master plan for you.
So what can I say in conclusion? I know that my dad loved me and I loved him. I knew he always had my best interests at heart – whether I realized it at the time or not. So if I had any advice to give my readers, it is something you probably know already.
Appreciate your parents while you still have them because one day you’ll turn around and they won’t be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.