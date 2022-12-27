Bill Eggert

It was Dec. 23, 1972 – a chilly, cloudy Saturday afternoon.
Richard Nixon had been reelected president the month before. NASA was still sending astronauts to the moon. “Dirty Harry” and “Cabaret” were big hits at the movies. Music that year had Steely Dan “Reelin’ In the Years,” Don McLean was eating “American Pie” and Alice Cooper was rocking with his anthem “School’s Out.”
And it was the year of “The Immaculate Reception.”
A somewhat ordinary winter Saturday afternoon became the date of celebration in western Pennsylvania – producing not only the biggest moment in Steelers lore, but the top play in the history of the NFL.
Ironically, the AFC divisional playoff game itself was not allowed to be televised in the surrounding Pittsburgh viewing area due to NFL rules at that time. We could only listen to Jack Fleming and Myron Cope’s radio broadcast in that era.
Dad and Mom were out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping for groceries that afternoon. I was at home listening to the game on radio. The game itself was exciting on radio. l could only imagine what it was like to be there in person at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The stadium was awash in a sea of black and gold that took on a life of its own. Signs proclaiming their allegiance to individual Steelers adorned the railings on various levels: (Roy) Gerela’s Gorillas, Dobre Shunka (Johnstown’s Jack Ham), Frenchie’s (Fuqua) Foreign Legion, and others – including Franco’s (Harris) Italian Army.
Franco Harris passed away last week at age 72.
The Steelers radio announcers back then were Fleming and the always excitable Pittsburgh legend Cope. However, Cope’s famous Terrible Towel was nowhere to be seen, as he did not “invent” it until 1975.
The Steelers led most of the game, until the final minute – when Oakland Raiders quarterback Kenny Stabler ran the ball into the end zone on a busted play.
With literally only seconds left on the clock, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw lined up his troops for one final charge when faced with a fourth-and-10. Bradshaw dodged two Raiders players and threw a bullet downfield ... and into history.
The ball bounced away from Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum and Fuqua, the intended receiver, but Harris, a rookie, caught the ball before it hit the turf and raced down the sideline for the winning touchdown and 50 years of controversy.
Two physics professors from opposite sides of the country did experiments to test the situation, and both confirmed the referees’ call of a good catch was correct.
I had already submitted this column when we learned of Franco’s passing. Much of his greatness has already been written about and shown on TV. However, I have a couple of items to add.
When flying into the new Pittsburgh International Airport in later years, I was always greeted by Franco. Not the real man, but a life-size statue of Franco clad in uniform, making that famous shoestring catch. I would always smile to myself, knowing I was back near home. It was a great feeling.
My other incident happened once around 1976 or 1977, when I was working in downtown Johnstown. I was walking through the top floor of Glosser Brothers Department Store.
I was moving down an aisle, and who turns down the corner coming from the opposite direction? It was Franco, clad in a long leather coat with a fur collar.
He smiled at me and headed down a hallway to the advertising department. Franco was followed by three men in suits, apparently some of the brass of Glosser Brothers.
It must have been in the winter, given Franco’s stylish overcoat. I was tempted to approach him, but given their quick stride, I suspected that they were focused on business, so I left them alone.
It was a thrill seeing Franco that day, and to still remember it 50 years later.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
