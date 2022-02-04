Bill Eggert

The Righteous Brothers had a hit song in 1974 with ”Rock and Roll Heaven” – a tribute to music icons who had passed away.
In the almost 50 years since, they have had to add another wing to their hall for new entries – including two Beatles, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Prince, David Bowie, Tom Petty, Eddie Money and numerous others.
Recently we added two more to this pantheon of musical artists.
Michael Aday – better known as Meat Loaf – passed last week. Blessed with one of the most powerful voices in rock music, he was only 74 years old.
Meat Loaf was born and raised in Dallas. In high school, he played football and acting in theatre productions.
When he was 16, he met President John F. Kennedy with hundreds of Dallasites at Love Field. Shortly thereafter, while driving around Dallas with friends, he heard on the car radio the JFK had been shot.
They headed over to nearby Parkland Hospital, where they saw first lady Jackie Onassis getting out of the limo.
He went to college, played football, and after graduating he went to Los Angeles to find work as a band singer and film/TV actor. His talent gained him bigger roles and a key role in “The Rocky Horror Show” on Broadway and the film version.
It was during this time he met future collaborator Jim Steinman.
The two’s best-known works were the “Bat Out of Hell” albums trilogy.
The first album was a best-seller for several years.
Meat Loaf had a powerful stage presence and amazing voice. Check out his videos on YouTube. Special note is his performance of the national anthem at the 1994 All-Star game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The other musical loss was the great Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the early 1960s girl group the Ronnettes.
The group, comprised of Ronnie, her sister and her cousin, carefully navigated the ladder of success until they hit the big time with producer Phil Spector.
While they skyrocketed to the top of the charts with Spector, Ronnie entered an abusive relationship with him that culminated in a short marriage.
Spector forbade her from performing during their marriage, and she was only able to resume her career after their divorce.
On “Late Night with David Letterman,” she began performing annually in December one of her classic Christmas songs from her 1963 album.
Additionally, in the mid-1980s, her career had a resurgence when Eddie Money asked her to join him on his hit single ”Take Me Home Tonight.”
Her bubbly personality and distinctive youthful voice made her a fan favorite through the decades, and a biopic is slated to be made starring Zendaya.
Both Ronnie Spector and Meat Loaf have autobiographies that are still available in stores and/or libraries.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.He can be reached at WDE1928@gmail.com.
