Bill Eggert

As the summer gains momentum, we come to another holiday. The Fourth of July is just around the corner.
The Fourth of July promises to be a distinctive and hopefully peaceful and rain-free holiday. Air quality has been iffy due to the wildfires north of the Canadian border.
After an amazing record in April, the Pittsburgh Pirates took a nosedive in May and June, but recent games show promise.
The Fourth was the high point of our summers growing up in Richland Township. We were a month into our summer vacation from school and still had two more months of freedom to enjoy. The weather was warm, but not too warm. The Fourth always seemed sunny.
We would put up our flag on the front porch in preparation for the day’s celebration. Fireworks could be heard from various neighbors around the area. The neighborhood kids would have fun with our own Fourth-related gadgets powered by caps.
Around noon, Dad would wheel out the grill. While Mom was preparing our delicious side dishes, Dad would fire up the grill, condiments would be placed on the picnic table and the plates would be anchored down. As the aroma of the hamburgers and hot dogs wafted onto the patio, a squadron of flies threatened to disrupt our meal.
Meanwhile, I brought out our table radio to turn on the Pittsburgh Pirates game. Broadcasters Bob Prince, nicknamed “The Gunner,” and Nellie King were in fine voice as the royal (Prince and King) Pirate broadcast team took to their microphones.
One of my favorite summer memories was hearing the Gunner’s distinctive voice booming on radios around the neighborhood. Turning on the radio late in the game, you could always tell if the Bucs were winning or losing. If the Bucs were winning, the Gunner’s voice was cheerful, telling funny anecdotes. If the Bucs were losing, Prince’s voice would be dejected, almost apologetic. He is missed to this day by fans who grew up with him.
After the picnic, we would play baseball or throw the Frisbee. Later on, we would hop in the car and drive to a fireworks show in Richland Township. Everyone would get a get a kick out of oohing and aahing after each burst of color. It was fun guessing which volley of fireworks would signify the end of the show.
Arriving back home, I would take notice of nature’s own fireworks – fireflies flashing in quiet syncopation.
Sometime during the holiday, we will pause and remember the brave men who gave us liberty when they adopted the Declaration of Independence on that memorable Fourth of July back in 1776.
May everyone have a happy and safe Fourth of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.