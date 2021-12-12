Bill Eggert

Snow is kind of a mixed blessing. It makes the roads slippery, even dangerous. But it’s nice to have the snow, even just a dusting for some ambiance for the holidays.
We are pretty lucky in Johnstown as far as snow goes. A few dustings here and there, but nothing really serious.
We’ve had a few green Christmases in the not-too-distant past but mostly it’s been that nice white stuff that covers the lawns and streets.
Most of my Christmases as a child and later, back in Johnstown, were white Christmases.
When I lived in Atlanta, I think it was mostly a green Christmas. They didn’t get much snow down there and when they did it was a major event. Of course, when I had some vacation time, I always made a trip back to Johnstown for a week or two to celebrate with the family.
I had relatives down in Georgia, but it was nice to go back home to see Mom and Dad and family and friends.
The trip home went like a script. Mom and Dad and Uncle Don would come and pick me up at the Greater Pittsburgh Airport. We would go back to Uncle Don’s place, pick up our dog Holly, grab a bite to eat and then head back down to Johnstown.
It was like a whole other world to come back up for the holidays.
Each visit included a side trip to Ligonier, which was always beautifully set up with the snow and the gazebo with its festive lighting. And then we would come down off the mountain and sometimes we ran into snow there.
Back to Johnstown and back to the old neighborhood, spending time with my folks. We would settle down after dinner and watch a football game or an old Christmas movie.
Usually around this time, Myron Cope would bring out his "Steelerized Christmas Carol." I’m sure you all remember his Christmas song. "Deck the Broncos, they’re just yonkos ..."
Once, our dog decided to settle down and find her favorite heater on the floor that she would lay up against to keep warm.
During the ensuing week we would look for the old commercials on WJAC-TV – Frosty the Snowman; Hardrock, Coco and Joe; and, of course, Suzy Snowflake.
This marks the 38th year that the Eat 'n Park restaurant has shown its famous Christmas tree commercial. And, once again, the second-most-famous groundhog in the state, Gus, is giving out his Christmas lottery tickets. If that didn’t bring back a wave of warm Christmas nostalgia, nothing will.
Christmas these days is different from what I used to have when I lived in Georgia. Most of my friends have moved to different parts of the state and country. Of course, my situation has changed in the past couple of years.
But the month of December is known as something special. It waves its magic wand and envelopes us. Besides getting the snow, there’s the bitter cold that assaults our noses and ears as we make our way through the days and nights of December.
In addition to our own special ways on Christmas and New Year's Eve, other events occurred during the month of December to conspire to bring us joy and happiness and mystery. Consider the Kecksburg Incident where a mysterious UFO was said to have crashed outside of Ligonier. And we also have the mysterious miracle of the Immaculate Reception that occurred in Pittsburgh late one December back in 1972.
And so, as we travel on our voyage of remembering through the month of December, please remember to slow down during this hectic month and treat your neighbors with kindness and compassion. As we traverse the highways and byways of Western Pennsylvania, we should show kindness and compassion to others.
While it has been a depressing year in many ways, we still have much to be grateful for. Enjoy the month of December as best you can and be grateful for the things we have been blessed with, no matter how great or small.
