Bill Eggert

We are nearing the happenings of Halloween here in Johnstown and around the world, as we approach Oct. 31.
I’m sure everybody who’s been driving around the area has taken note of Halloween decorations near homes and around the countryside. Grocery stores are putting out candy for sale and other Halloween goodies.
A Spirits store showed up in my old stomping grounds of Richland. Many kids and adults tag along to go see what kind of costumes and spooky decorations are available – along with accoutrements to scare the neighbors and the kiddies. I’ve seen unsuspecting kids go to stand on the mat on the floor that causes the giant spider or something to jump out. I kind of feel sorry for the kids, but it is funny watching them react to the goings on there.
Central Park in Johnstown has its annual scarecrow contests to adorn downtown Johnstown. There are several festivities, Halloween parties, even the annual Johnstown Halloween parade coming up along with nightclubs and bars having their own costume parties.
However, if you are going to be on the road for the haunted weekend in many places around they are also putting on Halloween parties. Pittsburgh is having Halloween festivities, as are other towns and cities around the country. If you are going on a really long Halloween trip, Philadelphia and New York have very big Halloween goings on.
The place I would like to go is Salem, Massachusetts, which of course has a lot of history with the witches trials, and I’d like to go to Tarrytown, New York, sometime to the backroads of where Washington Irving set his classic horror tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Those two places have long histories of the trappings of the season.
As for personal memories of Halloween, I have many. One year my parents had a Halloween party for me at the old homestead and invited friends from around the neighborhood to attend. Dad even joined in the festivities wearing a big sheet and a creepy old rubber mask which was the hit of the party.
For most Halloweens, we looked forward to the big night when we went out trick-or-treating. I remember going to Grants with the family down in Bel Air Plaza where we would head over to the Halloween section and look for what costumes we were going to get from Ben Cooper – a company that put out the costumes for the kids during Halloween: heroes of the day, Superman, Zorro, and even the Devil. Batman had not made the scene that early. That was a few years before the TV show.
One of my favorite memories was when I was looking for an idea for a costume and I put on my Devil costume but instead of wearing the Devil’s mask, I wore the mask of a handsome man. When I went around to the houses and people asked me what I was, I replied that I was the Handsome Devil, which solicited many laughs from the people around the neighborhood.
Long before Martha Stewart entered the scene, people depended on themselves within their families for decorations for Halloween. When it came to decorations, Mom always bought amazing decorations to put up on the windows and doors.
Also big in the Eggert household was the carving and lighting of the pumpkin. Mom and Dad would go to the grocery store and get a nice size and shaped pumpkin which Dad would carve into a jack-o-lantern. He cut off the top of the head of the pumpkin. He let us kids clean out the guts and the seeds of the pumpkin which sometimes we would turn into a food fight. After cleaning out the guts, we would hand the pumpkin back to Dad where he would take a big butcher knife and cut out the eyes and the nose and the mouth.
It was the same design every year, but it was a classic design and we loved it. Then Dad would do a test run with the candle inside and we would put it in our big picture window for a few hours that night. Then we would blow the candle out and wait for the jack-o-lantern’s big debut on Halloween night.
When Halloween evening approached, Dad would put the pumpkin out on milk box and then light thecandle and put the lid on to greet all the Halloweeners as they came up the steps of our house.
I do not remember my first Halloween but my Mom and Dad have a couple photos of me when I was just a toddler in the little swing set. My Mom dressed me up as a gypsy with a doo rag and a little domino mask. I guess it is kind of funny seeing that kid dressed up for Halloween.
I wonder if it had some influence on why I like Halloween so much.
