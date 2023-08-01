Bill Eggert

Have you been to your tonsorial lately?
In other words, have you been to your barber, hairstylist or hairdresser?
“Tonsorial” is one of those words that fell out of favor over the years, relegated to the dustbin of Webster’s now rarely used dictionary. It has lost its appeal due to words that are more transparent and less mysterious.
The history of tonsorials has shockingly changed since their inception. One of the barber’s duties in the Middle Ages was bloodletting. This involved cutting customers and using leeches to suck their blood out. Sometimes, the barbers would do this in a small village with no doctors.
Needless to say, bloodletting was not successful and fell out of favor with the public.
Some may wonder about the significance of the barber pole outside the barbershop. As a kid, I thought the pole was a patriotic gesture.
However, the colors go way back. They represent blood (red), bandages (white) and veins (blue) – not the most comforting colors in that context.
On “The Andy Griffith Show,” women chatted over the noise of hairdryers and the men held court – it seemed the barbershop was the daily gathering spot for men. No doubt, the main focus of the shop was the owner and barber, Floyd Lawson. Lawson was a gentleman and could dish out the gossip as well as the women. He even kept a supply of comic books for Opie and Goober to read while waiting their turn.
Moving to modern and much safer times, barbershops and hair salons have changed. Early on, men went to barbershops and women went to hair salons.
And I repeated the whole process again. I was able to get a haircut from Joe T. in Geistown before he retired.
I found a great place called The Vault and hairstylist Diane. She did a great job with my hair. Then, I had a stroke and things changed.
Shay started cutting my hair. Then Shay moved on.
Now, I have Jess cutting my hair at Arbutus Park Retirement Community. She is doing a great job with my hair.
Having a great hairstylist is important for several reasons. They have to be a good conversationalist, be honest about hairstyles, a good listener and have a good sense of humor.
You are fortunate if you get all of the above.
