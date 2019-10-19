Bill Eggert

Halloween is lurking around the corner to the delight of countless children and adults.
Fall and October bring lots of fun for people in the area.
The leaves start changing colors, beautiful orange and yellow shades of leaves, and kids anxiously get prepared for Halloween.
Halloween will be different this year. In the Arbutus Home, I won’t be able to attend any costume parties like I usually do, which leaves me a bit sad and depressed.
I always loved Halloween as a kid. It was a big holiday for the family. Mom has photographs of me as a baby where she put a Domino mask on me, and dressed me up like gypsies. When my two brothers came along, they joined in the festivities.
Mom was like Martha Stewart back then with wonderful cut-outs of Halloween images such as witches, goblins and ghosts. Dad was in charge of carving up the pumpkins and left taking out the pumpkin guts to us kids.
On the kitchen table there, Dad would get out his U.S. Steel No. 2 pencil and draw a neat classic face on the pumpkin and then, with the butcher knife, cut out the eyes, nose and mouth and leave taking out the pumpkin guts to us kids – who would promptly get into fights throwing pumpkin guts around the kitchen.
I’m amazed these days at the Halloween decorations that are sold in the stores, a lot of outdoor displays in addition to festive cut-outs that are still being printed liked they did back in the old days.
Halloween is one of the biggest holidays of the year commercially. If you don’t believe me, just check out the different displays in the stores.
Every place from Home Depot to Walmart has all kinds of decorations we didn’t have back when I was a kid.
As I got older, Halloween was no longer celebrated by us kids. But when I moved to Georgia, years ago, I was surprised to find out that adults celebrate Halloween as a big party occasion for the adults down in Atlanta, which I took part in. Everyone had parties in Atlanta – both in their homes and in different night clubs.
Arbutus Park Manor is also decorating for Halloween with appropriate orange lights and all kinds of Halloween decorations. The staff gets into the spirit and it looks like a fun time will be had by all come Halloween this year. Hopefully I will be able to participate in the proceedings.
Halloween does not seem like much of a deal party-wise here as it is in Atlanta. Not many private parties. Most of the partying is done in local nightclubs on Halloween.
Windber is a good location for nightclub parties. There is always some great creative original costumes that show up there. Last year, I went as Tom Petty. It’s amazing how creative people can be for their Halloween costumes. Some are very original. Others are classic costumes we’ve seen in the past.
Growing up in Richland, we always looked forward to Halloween. When we were younger, Dad would take us around to different houses on Norwood Street, Constable Avenue and Hostetler Road.
When we got older though, we were able to go out by ourselves trick or treating.
Sometimes we had to be careful because the eyelids on the masks sometimes blurred your vision. You had to watch where you were walking.
One Halloween, I was going to dress up as the devil but I couldn’t find a devil mask.
Then I came up with a brainstorm of an idea. I took my Superman mask and went as a handsome devil. People got a kick out of that one, especially in our neighborhood. I can still hear the lady down the street laughing as we went out the door.
If I had a favorite costume way back when, it would be my Zorro costume. Zorro was big on TV at that time. The costume was great. It was black with a black cape, black hat, black mask and a sword. A lot of kids dressed up as Zorro back then. He was a very popular TV character.
Dad would move a pumpkin from the picture window in the living room and put it on top of the milk box on the front porch. In later years, our dogs Inky and Holly got into the act. I can’t tell if they really enjoyed Halloween or were scared of the costumes.
Another favorite Johnstown memory is the downtown parade. It has been going on for a long time now. I remember our parents would take us down to see all the different festivities in Johnstown the night that they had the Halloween parade. In the 14 years I have been back here, a couple of the Halloween parades have been washed out, or rather I should say snowed out, because snow has a way of poking its unwanted head in Halloween festivities.
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids and adults. It’s a time when you can dress up and be somebody you’re not. Shy people’s inner personalities come out. You can be someone else for a day.
It’s a time to pretend you’re somebody else and really get into the character of that person.
So everyone have a Spooktacular holiday. Be careful you do not run into the Great Pumpkin.
