Bill Eggert

I don’t remember whose idea it was, but a few months back, we started music therapy in coordination with physical therapy at Arbutus Park Manor – playing songs on the cellphone to get me motivated.
It’s an idea that has worked out pretty well. For example, the theme song from “Rocky” that everybody knows is a very inspirational theme. It really gets you moving even when you don’t feel like it. You can imagine yourself like Sylvester
Stallone working out in a gym with the sounds of Bill Conti’s music playing in the background.
The 1980s could be called the decade of “Rocky.” Stallone made three films during that time. “Rocky 3,” in 1980, produced a hit with “Eye of the Tiger” by a group called Survivor, again another very inspirational song for working out.
The therapists have been great in helping me pick out songs from the 1980s for my song track to work out. Of course, there were many groups back then in the new wave era that put out great music to work out by with the syncopated synthesizer beat. For instance, “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” by Wang Chung. And who could forget “True” by Spandau Ballet, “Look of Love” by ABC and “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart?
And then there was a-ha’s “Take On Me” and “She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby, “I Ran” by the Flock of Seagulls, “Whip It” by Devo, “Cars” by Gary Numan, “Drive” by The Cars, and “Everyday I Write the Book” by Elvis Costello. There were groups such as Huey Lewis and the News, The Police, Duran Duran and Oingo Boingo. Who could forget Boy George and the Culture Club?
There were some great movies that came out at this time, too. Some were very entertaining – “Back to the Future,” “Midnight Run” with Charles Grodin, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” with Matthew Broderick. Director John Hughes had a lot of hits during this era, including “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” starring the late John Candy and Steve Martin. The 1980s also ushered in the Indiana Jones trilogy beginning with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Another cult film popular back then was “Blade Runner,” starring Harrison Ford.
TV had some great shows back in the 1980s, as well, beginning with “Magnum P.I.,” which ran from 1980 to 1988 starring Tom Selleck. “Frasier” was another popular show back then along with “The Wonder Years,” “Simon and Simon,” and “Hardcastle and McCormick.”
Let’s not forget “Moonlighting,” starring Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd, and “Remington Steele” starring Pierce Brosnan – the future James Bond.
Fashions were very distinctive in the 1980s, as well. Women had padded shoulders in their outfits and also brought back the miniskirt. Also their hair was distinctive colors, including purple and green and blue. Men had similar fashion styles in the 1980s, including suits such as what Don Johnson wore in the TV show “Miami Vice.”
The 1980s was also the era of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The former movie star and governor of California put an indelible mark on the decade of the ’80s and those decades thereafter. He is even credited in many circles for having brought down communism.
The 1980s also brought to the forefront such pop culture figures as Geraldo Rivera, Richard Simmons, Max Headroom, Princess Diana and Pittsburgh’s Donnie Iris.
The 1980s was a decade that will be long remembered by those of us who experienced it.
For me, it was my first full decade in Atlanta and all my memories stem from living in Atlanta. The 1980s was, to me, the last great decade of music with few exceptions, such as Michael Buble. The decade doesn’t seem that long ago to me, but it’s shocking to realize it’s been at least 30 years since it occurred.
The 1980s were filled with its own distinctive fashions, iconic music, entertaining TV shows and movies, and pop-culture figures – many who have fallen off the pop radar screen in the years since then.
