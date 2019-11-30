Bill Eggert

I have been a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers for well over 50 years – going back to before the days they were even good.
I remember my dad talking to my Uncle Dan and Pop-Pop about how bad the Steelers were back in the days when they had very few good players.
Of course, that changed when Chuck Noll came aboard and became the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known as “The Emperor Chaz,” and sometimes called “the Pope,” because he never made mistakes – well almost never.
Andy Russell, a great Steelers linebacker for several years before Noll arrived, liked to tell the story that when the coach came into the organization, he changed the mindset of the team. The cornerstone of the new Steelers was, of course, defensive tackle “Mean Joe” Greene. And from there, the team brought in a dynasty in the 1970s, the Super Steelers – drafting shrewdly and picking up future Hall of Famers such as Terry Bradshaw, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Mike Webster and many others.
The Steelers have collected six Super Bowl trophies since the arrival of the Noll era. In the past 50 years, the Steelers have had many highs and lows during this time.
There were two scandalous incidents involving Ben Roethlisberger and several other incidents involving Antonio Brown and other players – none of which lasted very long.
One of the worst moves the Steelers made a few years ago was, thanks to coach Mike Tomlin, picking up quarterback Michael Vick, who had been released by the last-placed New York Jets. If the Jets didn’t want him, why the heck did the Steelers pick him up?
There was no need for that. A lot of people were frankly offended that the Steelers picked up Vick, who was a convicted dog-killer.
Big Ben has had some tantrums in his time. A couple years ago, was when he openly complained to the media about why the Steelers would want to draft another quarterback when they had him. Well, if Big Ben had the memory and read any history of the Steelers, he knew there was a time when the Steelers lost all three quarterbacks in a single game and had to bring in punter Bobby Walden to quarterback the Steelers.
One memorable year, the Steelers had lost quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw, Terry Hanratty and Joe Gilliam to injuries and they had to bring in the elder statesman Walden – who had been a quarterback at the University of Georgia – to help the team while the other three quarterbacks were on the mend.
Big Ben looks even more foolish this year. He went down to an arm injury and the backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph, also went down for an injury and the Steelers had to bring in Devlin Hodges to quarterback the team.
Despite many new rules, the NFL has still lost many quarterbacks to injuries in recent years. On Nov. 14, the Steelers had a game with their old foes the Cleveland Browns, which amounted to a free-for-all fight with seconds remaining on the clock in the game. In it, Mason Rudolph was hit with his own helmet by one of the Cleveland Browns.
Both Rudolph and Hodges were very good quarterbacks in college, and I feel comfortable with either one, even more so than Roethlisberger. But to underscore my former point, if you want to be a playoff-contending team in the NFL you need to have at least two good backups behind your franchise quarterback. Rudolph and Hodges are young guys with confidence and good skills that will help them succeed.
One miscue on Mike Tomlin’s part is saying that they’re trying to protect these quarterbacks, which is OK to do in theory but it’s not something you want to broadcast to the press and to fans, because that undercuts these young quarterbacks’ confidence and that’s something you don’t want to do. Proof positive is that Rudolph appears to be losing his confidence.
There’s a rumor that’s been floating around the NFL that Tomlin is going to leave the Steelers after this season and coach the Washington Redskins. Tomlin’s son is playing college football down in Virginia, and the owner of the Redskins is a big Tomlin fan. Tomlin brought in Hodges to replace Rudolph and help the Steelers with the game against the Bengals. I hope Tomlin goes to the Redskins.
Tomlin had two seasons where he was 8-8 and this may be his third season of 8-8 or worse. Tomlin has trouble managing the game clock and he also had trouble keeping the team in line with regards to following rules. Too many players, including Brown, disobeyed the rules and have had divisive outbursts on the sidelines, tearing apart the team. And for the record, during the 10 years the Steelers had Brown, they never made it to the Super Bowl.
The Pirates are not the only Pittsburgh team that needs major overhaul. The Steelers need one, too.
