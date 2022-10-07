Bill Eggert

Summer flew by and autumn promises to go by just as fast.
Holidays seem to accelerate the days and weeks as they spin by. The older we get, the faster time goes through the calendar, no doubt due to an increase of activities on our schedules.
Autumn has its own unique seasonal rhythm and vibrations. The crispness in the air and the frost on the pumpkins and plants announce to all the neighborhoods around the arrival of fall.
Mother Nature shows up with her palette of paints to add a rainbow of reds, oranges and golden yellows to the hillsides.
I’ve always believed that in the western part of the Keystone State, our most beautiful season is fall – as our favorite summer insect, the fireflies, move underground for the winter.
The autumn night makes its astronomical shift of constellations and brings back a favorite of mine, Orion.
Usually the time changes, with the sun setting an hour earlier around Halloween, and the days grow shorter (to quote Charles Dickens) as we head to winter months.
Autumn brings about changes to our sporting interests. High school football is at midseason under the Friday night lights.
Hopefully my alma mater, Richland, will complete a successful season.
Major League Baseball is separating the wheat from the chaff as the playoffs get started.
Our beloved Pirates staggered again to the finish line, but they have provided their fans with some good games and excitement this year. Bryan Reynolds continues to carry the team on his shoulders with home runs, timely hitting and great fielding.
Oneil Cruz shows flashes of brilliance, but his kryptonite is left-handed pitching. Ke’Bryan Hayes showed early promise, but his hitting has been pathetic of late. Let’s hope his big fat contract is not a repeat of Gregory Polanco.
The Steelers have a different drama at quarterback. Mitch Trubisky is out and Kenny Pickett is in. We had “Big Ben”; now we have “Big Ken.”
Our defensive line is bad, and our offensive line is, well, offensive.
Let’s not forget our Penguins and Tomahawks.
Enjoy your autumn everyone!
