Bill Eggert

If I had to pick my favorite season of the year it would have to be fall. The leaves change colors to a beautiful fall foliage of orange, yellow and red. Football season is back on the high school, college and pro levels (but it’s hard to get used to the ghostly voices of invisible fans). And best of all, we have Halloween rolling in at the end of October.
Fall also symbolizes my move to Atlanta way back when – because my aunt and uncle and my two cousins were down there.
One thing I had not counted on was the weather down in Atlanta could be stifling hot. I picked a bad year to move to Atlanta in retrospect. It was 1979 – the year the Steelers and the Pirates went to the Super Bowl and World Series. I watched the World Series and the Super Bowl down in Atlanta – not in the friendly environments of western Pennsylvania.
And once the novelty wore off of moving to a new location, I was hit with a wave of homesickness.
I became familiar with the Atlanta sports teams: the Braves, the Falcons and college football: Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. I was still rooting for my home teams from Pennsylvania, but the Atlanta stations naturally didn’t really cover the Pittsburgh teams like stations back home did.
Atlanta was such a big city, it kept me from feeling homesick most of the times. Atlanta proclaimed itself as the city too busy to hate. That may be true, but when people find out you’re from the North, the old resentments about the Civil War come to the surface and certainly you’re deemed a Yankee. They used to have a saying down in Atlanta and I guess they still do: “the difference between a Yankee and a damn Yankee is a person from the North who comes down to visit and a damn Yankee is a person from the North who comes down and stays.”
People from the South would say: “Oh, it wasn’t the Civil War, it was the War Between the States, there was nothing civil about it.” To which I would reply “Hey, you guys started it, we just finished it.” The silence was deafening.
The winters in Atlanta were almost nonexistent. It got cold a few days down there, but rarely – outside of 1993. There really wasn’t much in the way of snow down in Atlanta, just chilly weather.
Springs were nice, with the dogwoods in bloom. If I had to pick a best season for Atlanta to show its beauty, it would have to be spring. Summer was too hot and humid. It was suffocating.
Fall in Atlanta was nonexistent – almost. They didn’t get the change of leaves that we get in Pennsylvania.
One of the nice things about Atlanta was there was plenty to do down there – always activities and events going on, since it’s a big city.
My first month in Atlanta, my cousin Mike and I went to a shopping mall that had a special guest of honor – Clayton Moore, the Lone Ranger from TV. Everybody there was amazed with the gun tricks and rope tricks he did. Silver had passed away at that point, so he didn’t have his horse there. But it was good to meet him after his performance, when Moore greeted the people and I had a chance to shake hands with him. It was a real thrill for me.
He was one of my heroes when I was growing up here.
One of the nicest things about Atlanta when I was down there was the opportunity I had to meet a lot of celebrities – from Elton John to James Doohan (Scotty from “Star Trek”), pro wrestler Roddy Piper, and actors Morgan Fairchild, Roddy McDowall and Noel Neill, TV’s Lois Lane.
I met Bill Fralic, the former Pitt football player who was at a sports convention in Atlanta.
He has since passed away. I also got to meet some people from the “Batman” TV show including Julie Newmar, the late Frank Gorshin (also from Pittsburgh) and Yvonne Craig – Batgirl. I also had a chance to meet European directors Werner Herzog and Bertrand Tavernier.
I guess the thing I am most proud of is earning my master’s degree at Emory University.
I met a lot of nice folks down there, professors and students.
I had some reservations about going back to school at my age. But I guess that old adage is not true – you can teach an old dog new tricks.
When I initially moved to Atlanta, I had no idea how long I would stay down there – would I spend the rest of my life there or move back up here? As it turned out, I lived in Atlanta for 26 years, and enjoyed most of my stay.
But in the end, I felt it was time to move back home.
I made a lot of good friends in Atlanta, and many of them are still my friends to this day.
I’d like to get back there some time to visit them.
I don’t know if I would have made it over that first hump there had it not been for my aunt and uncle and my two cousins. I couldn’t have asked for better relatives during my stay. I became part of their family. They really made me feel welcome. In many ways, my aunt and uncle became my parents in absentia. Aunt Alice and Uncle Jim are nothing like my parents, except that they are very wonderful relatives. And I couldn’t ask for any better cousins than Mike and Barb.
So what did I learn from my time in Atlanta? Believe it or not, I learned a lot about myself, what my strengths and weaknesses were and how to cope with situations. I learned things I probably wouldn’t have learned about myself had I not moved.
The bottom line is that during most of my stay in Atlanta, I was relatively in one piece. A man has to know his limitations, as Clint Eastwood says. I even had the opportunity to appear in a Hollywood movie: “Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius.” I see myself when I watch the film, which is a lot of fun.
Since I moved back to Johnstown, I have encountered quite a few people who left the city – like myself – to move back several years later.
If I ever needed any advice as a young guy in Atlanta, it was always that my aunt and uncle, and my parents, were only a phone call away.
