Bill Eggert

New Year’s Eve this year came with a sense of relief that 2020 is finally over. Hopefully a change in the calendar will mean a change in the fortunes of everybody who survived 2020.
New Year’s Eve is an interesting holiday – a big party night, and it has been celebrated in movies going all the way back to Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush.”
The one thing the Chaplin movie captured accurately was not only the sense of revelry in celebration, but the sense of melancholy that seems to permeate through every New Year’s Eve, when many people drink too much and try to drive home.
For me and many of my generation, there’s an extra layer of melancholy to deal with, as New Year’s Eve is the anniversary of when Roberto Clemente perished in an airplane crash on Dec. 31, 1972.
New Year’s Eve started out badly that day. The Steelers had just lost to the Miami Dolphins, who were unbeaten after winning their first playoff game against the hated Oakland Raiders. The Steelers almost beat the unblemished Dolphins, but it took a fake punt to clinch the victory for Miami.
Fans in the tri-state area were down in the dumps losing that game, especially the way they lost it. And we thought the day couldn’t get much worse, but it did. Unbeknownst to Pittsburgh sports fans that day, Clemente was taking a plane to deliver relief supplies to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. The next day, Pittsburgh and the tri-state area woke up to the shocking and cruel news that Clemente had perished in an airplane crash.
Sports took a bizarre turn this year thanks to COVID-19. Fans for sporting events were either not allowed to go to the games or their numbers were severely limited by efforts to keep people from catching the virus.
I often wondered throughout the year how those rules regarding attendance affected, if any, the sports teams who played. Athletes are only human and they thrive on the cheering crowds. A large part of the energy was muted along with the reduction in crowds.
Some cities made the situation more bizarre by piping in crowd noise throughout the stadiums with no people there. It’s like going to a sporting event and being cheered on by thousands of invisible fans. My theory is the lack of crowds affected football more than any other sport due to the high energy of the fans watching the games and given the action-filled nature of the game.
Church services, annual festivals and other social functions were preempted by the COVID virus. No Thunder in the Valley, no Johnstown Music Festival, no Cambria City Ethnic Festival this past year. Many folks were upset by the cancellation of these events. But in retrospect, it had to be done for the safety of all involved.
One of the most tragic things about this change in scheduling was that many small businesses and restaurants had to close since March, and some even said that they would be going out of business because of the lack of revenue.
We also said goodbye to some iconic figures.
Among notable persons who passed this year, we said goodbye to Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Diana Rigg, Regis Philbin, Olivia de Havilland, Ed Burns, Alex Trebek and Chadwick Boseman.
In the world of music, we lost Little Richard, Eddie Van Halen, Kenny Rogers and Eddie Money.
The world of sports lost Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, Kobe Bryant, Tom Seaver and Phil Niekro.
The year was tragic all around and 2021, in spite of its good intentions, doesn’t promise to be any better in many fronts. In fact, it may be worse than 2020, if that’s possible.
One good thing about 2020, on New Year’s Eve, my niece Amanda and her husband Matt celebrated their first anniversary together. I congratulate them both.
If these two are indicative of the younger generation, we are in good hands.
To my readers out there, I wish a safe, happy and blessed new year. Hopefully this time next year, we will be in better shape. One can only hope.
