Bill Eggert

“To sleep, perchance to dream ...” – from Hamlet
What is it about dreams that so fascinates us? They seem to resonate with us for different reasons. I’ve always been fascinated by dreams ever since I did a research paper on them back in grade school. Did you ever wonder what causes dreams, what are they all about?
Do you remember your dreams?
Many people do, some don’t. A lot of times, if you wake up in the middle of a dream, you can remember it in great detail. But some times they fly out of your head as quick as they go in.
Here are some interesting facts about dreams: Everyone is thought to dream three to six times a night. Dreams can help you learn and develop long-term memories. About 95% of your dreams are said to be forgotten when you wake up. Each dream lasts from five to 20 minutes.
Many in the field of dream research suggest you keep a dream log by your bed. That way when you wake up in the middle of a dream, you can write in down while it is still fresh in your mind.
They say there are about five main types of dreams that we have: normal dreams, day dreams, lucid dreams, false-awakening dreams and nightmares.
Lucid dreams are a lot of fun. They are the ones that you realize you are dreaming while you are in the dream.
Sometimes you can control your actions or the events by being aware that you are dreaming. They say that 55% of us have at least one lucid dream during our lifetimes.
I’ve had a few lucid dreams and they are fun, mainly because you know you are dreaming and nothing bad will happen to you because it is just a dream.
False-awakening dreams are just that – where you dream you are waking up when you are not.
There many variations of dreams as well.
Recurring dreams are ones that are similar to ones you have had before and play out the same way.
Do you dream in black and white or color? Most people don’t know if you ask them. I know I dream in color and most people dream in color. They say about 12% of people dream in black and white.
Do you dream about deceased people in your life? I know I’ve had dreams of my dad, my grandparents and my Uncle Don – even our two dogs that we had.
Most times when I have dreams about deceased relatives, I don’t realize that they are deceased. They are still alive to me in the dream.
Sometimes I have dreams, I should say nightmares, of being stuck on a tall building hanging on for dear life. They say that when people have dreams like that, they always wake up before they fall. In my case, the height that I’m at shrinks magically and I’m not falling off a building but off a garage roof.
Sometimes we have dreams of being chased by someone. Interesting thing about those dreams is that you seem like you are running in place, you can’t get anywhere.
Sometimes I have dreams where I am back living in Atlanta. While I have spent a good deal of my life in Georgia, I have no plans to go back except perhaps to visit. In these dreams, I’m back in Atlanta living my life, seeing a lot of my friends down there.
The interesting facet about these dreams is sometimes the locations that I’m visiting are based on Atlanta locations, but they’re not quite accurate.
What really confuses the situation if I have a dream that I’m in Atlanta and I’m visiting friends from Johnstown or vice versa.
Another interesting factoid to my dreams is sometimes I have dreams of celebrities whom I’ve never met. One example is Sally Fields.
Another type of dream that I’ve had on occasion is what they call deja vu – having something happen in your real life where you get the feeling you experienced this before, like in a dream. There are many different explanations for this. What’ll happen is that somebody will say something in real life that acts as a cue to my memory and I can predict what they are going to say.
So, do you remember your dreams?
Usually the ones I remember are disturbing ones and a few pleasant ones. On your bad dreams, you wish you never had them when you wake up in a cold sweat, feeling relieved that you are still in one piece. And the pleasurable dreams that you have while you enjoy them for the moment, you wake up you’re frustrated that it was only a pleasurable dream and not reality.
Some who research dreams say they are merely a rehashing of the events of each day. Others say it’s your subconscious telling you what was important each day that you didn’t realize when you were experiencing it.
You can take dreams to be literal or figurative.
Two of the most famous dream stories involve author Robert Louis Stevenson and President Abraham Lincoln.
Stevenson’s dream occurred while he was suffering from tuberculosis.
The dream inspired his classic story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
Lincoln had a dream only a few days before his assassination. In his dream, he found the White House decorated in black bunting for mourning.
He went inside to find a flag-draped coffin guarded by a soldier. Lincoln asked the soldier who was in the coffin. The soldier replied: “It’s the president, sir. He was assassinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.