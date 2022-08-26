In July, UFOologists and the general public celebrated the famous, or perhaps infamous, incident involving a supposed UFO crash in 1947 that occurred near Roswell, New Mexico.
The event still remains controversial to this day. And it remains the source of countless books, documentaries, lectures – and arguments.
Roswell, and other incidents – such as the Barney and Betty Hill story, the Phoenix Lights story and even the Kecksburg incident here in western Pennsylvania – continue to fascinate millions here and around the world. And the source of the controversy involving Roswell and the incidents centers on the possible existence of UFOs themselves.
Do you believe in UFOs?
Many folks are dismissive of them, much like existence of Bigfoot. Be careful of how you answer that question. Many felt that politician Dennis Kucinich hurt his presidential chances in 2008 for stating he saw a UFO in 2007. And presidents such as Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan walked back from comments about seeing UFOs.
But these comments were made decades ago and more folks have swung to the other side in the ensuing years since then.
The Navy recently released two videos of fighters futilely chasing UFOs a few years back at high rates of speed. Surprisingly, the Navy provided no explanation of these incidents as in the past (such as swamp gas, optical illusions or meteorological events) and only remarked that they had no explanation.
In recent years, qualified and respected witnesses, such as commercial airline pilots, military pilots and even astronauts and cosmonauts, have come out with sightings of UFOs.
Could they all be wrong?
One doubts that contention. Having no tangible evidence (besides eyewitness sightings), their testimony must be taken at face value.
So what was the "Roswell Incident," you may ask. For the uninitiated, it was small event in early July 1947, when a local rancher found remnants of metal near a crashed object, which the local newspaper called a "flying disc."
It was reported that the metal had a memory – no matter how you twisted the metal, it reverted back its original shape. The rancher contacted the local sheriff, who in turn contacted a nearby military base.
The military made an initial report to the press about the "disc"– and gathered the wreckage and transported it to to a nearby base. Eyewitnesses who arrived while the military was gathering the wreckage said they saw a small group of small bodies – each about 4 feet long – placed in small coffins and taken away as well.
However, the next day, the military claimed its initial report was wrong and the wreckage was from a weather balloon and the bodies were crash-test dummies. Still, the story caught fire across the country and the world.
Despite numerous challenges over the ensuing years, the military stood by the story – while others claimed that they knew crash remnants and bodies had been transported to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
In recent years, a friend of mine – a true UFOs skeptic – said that that during the 1970s, he was stationed with the military police at Wright-Patterson. During a late-night patrol, he entered a building that had a high-security designation. Minutes later, his superior arrived and questioned my friend – who said he saw nothing of note – and ordered him out of the building.
Despite allegations and conspiracy theories since 1947, the military has, through press conferences and investigations, noted that no irrefutable evidence has been provided by anyone looking into the Roswell incident.
Regardless, the story provides for compelling research and reading. Why our government and military would would deny such earthshaking evidence is obvious, given the state of the world since 1947.
And especially this year, do you really think that our world is ready for the existence of UFOs to be the truth?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.