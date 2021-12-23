There seems to be unimaginable magic around Christmas – not only the day of, but the season leading up to it, including Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve has a special magic all its own, and the day before Christmas Eve – Christmas Eve Eve – has a singular magic for people in western Pennsylvania.
For nigh on 50 years, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have had a warm spot for the miracle of the Immaculate Reception that occurred in Three Rivers Stadium.
There were 22 seconds left on the ticking clock. The Steelers had the lead most of the game, but lost it near the end on a broken play by the Oakland Raiders.
Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw heaved a desperation pass down the field. The ball bounced off the helmet of Raiders safety Jack Tatum into the hands of Steelers running back Franco Harris. The rookie galloped downfield and into the end zone, chased by a few Raiders. With only five seconds left on the clock, the score flipped back in the Steelers’ favor, and Pittsburgh won the game.
There was bedlam in the stadium the likes of which had not been seen since the Pirates won the World Series the year before.
Every year, the inhabitants of western Pennsylvania mark the occasion of the Immaculate Reception, and a warm glow enters their hearts as they remember it.
One more tradition for Christmas Eve is the recitation of Clement Moore’s essential poem, “ ’Twas The Night Before Christmas,” by former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau. Every year after the team meeting on Christmas Eve, LeBeau would gather the players around and recite the poem.
LeBeau plays guitar and is a film buff in addition to playing and coaching in the NFL for 60 years. He played college ball for Woody Hayes at Ohio State, played for the Detroit Lions and coached for several teams, including the Steelers.
LeBeau was also a stuntman for Michael Caine in the 1970 movie “Too Late The Hero.” In 2010, LeBeau was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Such was the esteem that the Steeler players had for LeBeau that most who could took a bus to attend the ceremony and wore LeBeau’s Lions jersey from his playing days.
At the beginning of his annual Christmas presentation, LeBeau would walk to the front of the room and recite the poem verbatim. Mind you, not reading it, but having memorized it. LeBeau had recited the poem for his family and continued to do it for the adult players.
It is humorous watching these big football players, well over six feet tall, sitting in their chairs and listening as if they were five years old – in rapt attention. And the presentation always ended with good applause.
LeBeau remarked that, when he meets former players at airports, they always ask him if he is still reciting the Christmas carol. Nice testament to a coach who is in his 80s – reciting a poem about 200 years old.
The response LeBeau gets is not only for knowing the words, but also for the enthusiasm with which he recites the poem.
The poem continues to enchant and delight children of all ages. As Santa says at the end of the poem: “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
