Father’s Day is just around the corner. Some of us are still fortunate to have our fathers with us.
For those of us whose fathers have passed, we call to mind memories. We reflect on what families would do to celebrate dear old Dad.
And in case we forget there are numerous TV, radio and printed advertisements to remind us.
Fathers have to achieve a difficult standard of excellence when compared to TV characters such as Andy Griffith (“The Andy Griffith Show”), Ward Cleaver (“Leave it to Beaver”) or Bill Bixby (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”).
But in real life, a father’s accomplishments are spread across career, recreational experiences and diversions from the challenges most face.
Making these accomplishments all the more remarkable is that some fathers – including the ones in fictional settings above – are single parents, making their efforts doubly difficult.
Psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw has stated that a close bond in the family is between the father and the son.
This is not true in many cases, but there is sufficient truth to make the claim that gender plays into this on issues of the family.
The natural inclination of sons is to want their fathers to be proud of them.
Ty Cobb’s father suspected his wife was cheating on him.
Leaving the house, Mr. Cobb doubled back to sneak back into the house. Hearing a noise, the wife got her shotgun and unintentionally killed her husband.
Ty Cobb never got over this and played a professional baseball career with a vengeance that has never been seen since.
Ironically, the film “Field of Dreams” was based on this.
As for my father and my grandfathers and even my great-grandfather, I always took my cues from those who came before.
I only knew my grandfathers through high school.
Happy Father’s Day!
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at WDE1928@gmail.com.
