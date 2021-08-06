Bill Eggert

Hard to believe, to borrow a line from the 1960s rock group The Doors, that “Summer’s Almost Gone.”
Like most Doors songs, this one was melancholy, ethereal and quasi-psychedelic. Just this past week, we turned another corner into the month of August. It seems like only yesterday we were celebrating Memorial Day and then the 4th of July.
The thing about summer is it slides by so quickly. It’s been a relatively uneventful summer thus far from a pop culture standpoint, with the exception of the passing of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.
All of the tell-tale signs of the end of summer will soon be appearing at local back yard. The fireflies of summer will start to slowly disappear from the scene. The heat will still be around, but the evening’s temperatures are dropping a bit cooler.
I think the reason that summer seems to fly by so fast is because we have more things to do in the summer. We are more active, with vacations. We have more hectic personal schedules. Before you know it, Labor Day will be here.
My favorite event at the end of summer is the Perseid meteor showers, which last from late July until late August.
The Perseids actually peak Aug. 11 and 12. At the peak, you can see anywhere from 50 to 100 meteors falling to earth. You have to catch them on a very dark sky. Obviously, clouds can obstruct your view. But all you need is a lawn chair and a sharp eye toward the sky. You need to get away from the bright lights that occupy our highways.
When I was growing up in Richland Township, you got to see an incredible dark sky populated with a gazillion stars. Catching the Perseids meteor shower was easy. They were all over the place. Of course, now with all the stores and restaurants on Scalp Level, it really cuts down on the meteor viewing.
The nice thing about the Perseids meteor showers is that no matter where you are in the country, your chances of seeing are very good, depending of course on a clear night sky.
It’s useless to bring a pair of binoculars or a telescope to view the Perseids due to the fact that they move rapidly across the sky, every two or three seconds at the most. So, all you need is the naked eye, which may be a blessing more than a setback.
The first year I viewed the Perseids meteor shower came thanks to my Uncle Jim, who was visiting us with Aunt Alice and cousins Barb and Mike. While Mom and Aunt Alice were chatting inside the house, the rest of us were outside looking up at the night sky for the Perseids. It was a memory I will always be grateful for and enjoy as the years pass on.
Still recuperating here at Arbutus, I rarely get out. The seasons come and go with very little change for me. I appreciate the recovery aspects that I have here at Arbutus. I miss the freedom to feel the elements of weather.
Since returning to Pennsylvania several years ago, I have noticed that the summers here are a lot warmer than they were when I was a kid. In the old days, August seemed to be filled with cool breezes as we battened down the hatches and got ready for school to start back up.
But that said, it’s not time to give up on summer just yet.
The Silver Drive-In is still showing movies for folks of all ages. August is time to go on a trip or a stay-cation. Recreational parks such as Idlewild and Kennywood are still open.
My purpose of this column was to remind everybody that time is flying by fast – “tempus fugit,” as they used to say – and it’s time to realize how much dwindling time we have left for the summer of 2021.
So before summer makes its exit, I encourage everybody to get out and enjoy the fireflies of dusk, the Perseids meteor shower at night and the various events and places to visit before we lose the summer time. If you don’t get out now, before you know it, summer will be in the rearview mirror, and we will be heading through fall.
