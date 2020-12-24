Bill Eggert

Hard to believe Christmas is here already. The most sacred and festive of holidays has plowed through the calendar like nothing we’ve seen so far.
Given the way the year has zoomed by us, wreaking havoc wherever it’s gone, it’s almost a sacrilege to wish that Christmas goes by equally fast.
It doesn’t seem like Christmas this year. While the weather has been relatively decent, the pandemic has ripped through every area of our lives. It has affected church services, sporting events, social events and everyday happenings with ferocity that’s been seldom seen.
Even for those of us afflicted with illness, and who are out of the mainstream of life, the virus has affected us. Many people sent me Christmas cards last year, which I really appreciated.
My right hand is not fully operational yet, so it’s hard to write things and I have to write them with my left hand, which is barely legible. I do appreciate the thoughtfulness and kindness of you folks who sent me Christmas cards last year.
I talked to many people, friends and family who are having a low-key Christmas celebration this year. With the COVID virus still blazing across the landscape, many people are wisely not visiting relatives and keeping a low profile during the Christmas season.
Christmas is a time of memories and tradition. There’s been a time when we’ve gotten together with family and friends for celebrations during this festive season. As kids, we knew it was a special time – to get presents and see the houses decorated in their festive attire. As we got older, we learned it was better to give than to receive.
Many of our happiest memories are of presents we’ve given our family and friends. I remember Christmases of long ago when our dogs Inky and Holly were always excited about Christmas. They didn’t know why, but they loved digging through the Christmas presents and especially the wrappings.
As my Mom said recently, this is a Christmas we’ll all remember. Older Christmas memories are not focused so much during this Christmas, given the chaos of the coronavirus.
What were your favorite Christmas memories of years gone by? Were they those from childhood, or were they ones where everybody was grown and more appreciative of the holiday season?
Personally, I don’t remember too many memories from childhood. I remember my parents gave me a Joe Palooka punching bag for boxing which I really enjoyed hitting as a child. It would bounce back when you hit it and bounce back again.
What I remember more than anything else, more than the gifts I received, are the decorations that Mom and Dad put up around the house. Decorations were on the front door. We had a red wreath that we put in the kitchen window with a red candle in it. I remember the manger we had, and the different ornaments we hung on the tree back then. I remember my grandparents would come to visit with Uncle Don, and the time off from school between Christmas and New Year’s.
We seem to become more appreciative of Christmas as the years go by. We’re grateful for the times we spent with relatives and friends over the years, especially those who are no longer with us. We burnish these memories into our mind like errant clips of nostalgia from our years past.
The staff here at Arbutus Manor do their best to keep our spirits up and take special note during the holidays so that we enjoy them. Of course everybody would rather be at home with their relatives, spending time with them. Possibly next year.
I take comfort in my window, taking note of the winter season while I’m here. Looking to the skies for any possibility of snow flurries coming down from the heavens.
I think the one thing we have to be grateful for is surviving another year with the pandemic going on. It’s said a new vaccine is being administered and hopefully that will stop this virus in its tracks and life can go back to normal. I feel sorry for all the businesses that have been negatively impacted by the virus and everybody in general.
It’s important to remember the true meaning of Christmas and not get bogged down too much by the commercialism of Christmas.
Hopefully, this coming year will be much kinder to us, but we have no guarantee of that. In the meantime, we still have our Christmas songs and movies to help us get into the spirit.
The thing to be grateful for is that we have survived another year and to remember those who didn’t.
And while it may be difficult to keep in the Christmas spirit, I want to wish all my readers Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and hope to see you all here this time next year.
Hopefully the effects of my stroke will be muted and I’ll be able to get back to some semblance of normalcy in the coming year. God bless everyone and have a safe and happy holidays.
