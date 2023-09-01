Bill Eggert

On a recent trip to a doctor’s appointment, I took note of how much and how little Johnstown has changed in 20-plus years.
Rip Van Winkle slept continuously for 20 years. His wife and his dog passed in the interim, and his son and daughter grew into adulthood.
Granted, I didn’t suffer the personal upheaval that Rip did, but 20 years is 20 years.
Cruising the streets of the Friendly City, I noted Central Park was even better than before with its added gazebo and beautiful fountain.
I was surprised and happy to see Morley’s Dog taken out of the old fountain (for “Slap Shot”) and back at its old location across from City Hall. The poor pooch has survived not only three floods, but a broken back at the hands of a New York All American Amateur Baseball Association team. Since then, the pooch has been meticulously restored and residing at Johnstown Area Heritage Association in Cambria City.
The good news is that Morley’s Dog has been cloned several times, with a perfect twin in the old spot, and additional dogs are popping up around the city and are available for purchase.
The Tribune-Democrat is still at its usual location, as is the statue of the working man.
Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic Co. are both gone, though their buildings house other businesses now. The parking garage near the fire station collapsed around this time.
The Act I, II and III movie theaters and restaurants are gone, too.
Locations for the films “Slap Shot,” starring Paul Newman, and “All the Right Moves,” starring Tom Cruise, are mostly there, such as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the top of Eisenhower Boulevard.
But the Elks Lodge is gone, as the Elks have moved to higher ground in Geistown Borough. Another Johnstown landmark that met a date with the wrecking ball was the Swank Building.
Moxham is another area that holds childhood memories.
From the top of Ohio Street to its end at Central Avenue is a path I could walk blindfolded.
Weaving down Ohio Street, you could see on upper streets Cal and Dot’s (gone, as is the building) and a rocket ship seen from Ohio Street that must have been part of a golf course.
Moxham has beautiful tree-lined streets, then and now.
Zemet’s gas station was on the left, and a series of houses and churches continued down past Dr. Ralph Morrison’s two offices to Central Avenue.
At Central Avenue, you are greeted by the former U.S. Steel plant, where my dad and others worked.
Although Moxham looks essentially the same, it has changed, too. Gone are the many corner stores.
Like everywhere, change is a fact of life. As Bob Dylan sings, “The Times They Are a-Changin’. ”
Bill Eggert is a regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
