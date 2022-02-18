The 1920s were called the “Roaring Twenties” for good reason. There were a handful of high-profile scandals during that decade, including Hollywood murders, bootleg alcohol, rampant drug use, the questionable death of a sitting president, a popular Hollywood comedian charged with rape and murder – and other screaming headlines.
Men’s fashions and especially women’s fashions were changing (and becoming more daring) to go along with relaxed sexual morals. That all culminated with the stock market crash of 1929. Writer F. Scott Fitzgerald likened the decade to a nationwide party. World War I was over and the country wanted to celebrate.
In the midst of these events was a mysterious murder of a respected British director William Desmond Taylor that happened 100 years ago this month in Los Angeles.
The suspects were numerous, including many high-profile figures in Hollywood. The director was a quiet and respected figure, but with the investigation into his past, some red flags appeared.
Like his brother, Taylor operated an antique store. Taylor had also, like his brother, abandoned his family (wife and daughter) and changed his name after leaving.
Other disturbing facts emerged. Taylor’s chauffeur was fired after stealing money from the director. Taylor assaulted a drug dealer for delivering drugs to his friend, movie star Mabel Normand, who reportedly was a known drug user in the film community. Taylor was known for waging a one-man war on the drug trade in Hollywood.
Taylor was rumored to have been having an affair with a teenage movie star Mary Miles Minter, whose stage mother hated Taylor and threatened to kill him. Taylor was also rumored to be having an affair with Mabel Normand as well.
There are a few more suspects, but those are the leaders.
The facts were supposed to have occurred in this manner:
Normand visited Taylor on Feb. 1. Taylor’s butler left to go home. Around 8 p.m., Normand left the condo (his two-story bungalow) and Taylor walked Normand out to her limo and chauffeur. As Normand left, Taylor walked back to his bungalow, having left the front door open. He walked in and shut the door, as the murderer (who entered the front door while the two walked away) shot him. Neighbors thought the gunshot was a car backfiring and gave it no further notice. The killer calmly exited, walk down the alley next to Taylor’s place and disappeared.
The butler discovered Taylor’s body the next morning. Neighbors came when they heard the butler yelling. The police were called after his neighbor, actress Edna Purviance, called Paramount Studio first, who violated the crime scene (removing bootleg alcohol, letters, etc.) to keep Hollywood studios looking clean.
There were several clues and witnesses that the police did not follow up on.
The Los Angeles police department did not have the best of reputations back then.
It was said that the drug cartel and gangsters wielded much power, as did the Hollywood studios. The murder ruined the film careers of Mary Miles Minter and Mabel Normand.
Other careers were tainted with guilt by association.
And so, 100 years later, the murder of William Desmond Taylor remains a mystery. There are at least a half-dozen books written about him. Some are accurate, some are not. Each proposes a solution to the murder.
Who is correct? Perhaps we will never know ...
