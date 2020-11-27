On Nov. 2, Pittsburgh radio station KDKA-AM celebrated its 100th anniversary of commercial radio. KDKA’s powerful signal not only boomed across the state but across the country and even further.
The first feature this radio station aired was the results from the Harding-Cox presidential election, which Warren G. Harding won.
KDKA also originated many firsts in commercial radio including religious broadcasts and live sports, including the Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier fight.
In 1921, the first baseball game live broadcast came from Forbes Field, featuring the Pirates and the Phillies. The Pirate broadcaster for that momentous occasion was Harold W. Arlin.
There were several Pirates broadcasters over the years, probably the most famous one was Bob Prince, who had a way of coming up with gimmicks and catch phrases that endeared him to fans. Prince served as the Pirates broadcaster from 1955 to 1975.
In 1975, Prince came up with a great idea. His team was playing the San Diego Padres. The Padres pitcher of that game was Steve Arlin, who was the grandson of Harold Arlin, who helped Prince broadcast the game that his grandson pitched in, recalling old phrases he used to use for baseball games back then.
The two most noteworthy Pirates broadcasters over the past century were Rosey Rowswell from 1933 to 1954 and the aforementioned Prince.
Whenever the Pirates would hit a home run, Rowswell would scream, “Open the window Aunt Minnie” – and he would promptly break a piece of glass emulating the ball hitting a window. Prince’s home run call was just a little bit different. He would say: “You can kiss it goodbye.”
Prince had many other favorite catch phrases and nicknames for the Pirates, including “The Great One” for Roberto Clemente.
In addition to sports figures, KDKA-AM had many popular disc jockeys over the past 100 years.
One disc jockey was Rege Cordic, a native Pittsburgher whose popular show caught fire with listeners between 1954 to 1965. Radio actors who performed numerous skits on the radio offered a local Pittsburgh flavor.
Cordic’s show was so popular it got an 85 share in Pittsburgh, meaning 85% of the radios were tuned into the Cordic show in the morning. In 1965, Cordic moved to Los Angeles to do radio and TV acting out there.
Jack Bogut was on air at KDKA from 1968 to 1983, 15 solid years of popular entertainment, folksy stories and fun music. Jack moved to WTAE radio for a few years. He’s been broadcasting in the Pittsburgh area for more than 50 years.
Bogut hailed from Montana but quickly adapted to Pittsburgh’s many landmarks and cultural touchstones.
He was great all year around – but he especially shone brightly at Christmas time, when he had the Children’s Hospital Fund Drive, where he would sit in the windows of the three main department stores in Pittsburgh: Gimbels, Kaufman’s and Horne’s. It was with the Children’s Hospital Fund Drive that Bogut created his iconic “farkleberry bush” that was used to make farkleberry cookies and farkleberry tarts.
He also popularized a humorous country song called “This is the Shortest Song in the World.”
Cordic was a tough act to follow in Pittsburgh when he left. But Bogut came in almost without taking a breath and took over the airways admirably with his unique folksy sense of humor. Every day was an audio feast with Bogut. He would tell humorous stories with anecdotes or poignant tales. Sometimes they dealt with famous people, other times they dealt with characters, people from his childhood in Billings, Montana.
There are many talented radio broadcasters and disc jockeys who have passed through the legendary portals of KDKA down in the Gateway Center. Many were hometown children such as Cordic and some came from out of town who fell in love with the area – as Bogut did. Cordic went to high school with my dad and Uncle Don at Central Catholic.
For Bogut, I became a dedicated listener through high school and college, although I am normally not a morning person. It was always easy to get up with Bogut in the morning. He was on the air from 6 to 10 a.m., and would start his broadcasts by saying “Hello?” – like someone who just came in from the street and found an empty radio station.
A lot of memories were created in the past 100 years. KDKA and radio have changed a lot in the past 100 years, technically and aesthetically.
Many people call it theater of the mind. Old-time radio was like that.
You certainly have to engage your imagination a lot of the time as the talented folks in radio paint word pictures for the listeners. Theater of the mind is no longer engaged for its listeners as it was in the old days.
That doesn’t mean that we can’t return with them to those thrilling days of yesteryear. Times were much simpler then.
