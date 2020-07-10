It is hard to believe that Carl Reiner has passed away. He was only on this Earth for 98 years.
He was part of Sid Caesar’s all-star cast of “Your Show of Shows” in the 1950s. He scored hits on TV with the ever-popular five-year run of the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and with live recordings with Mel Brooks of their comedy sketch called “2000 Year Old Man.”
He also scored big at the movies working with everybody from George Burns to Steve Martin. A master of comedy, he did it all – writing, directing and acting.
While Carl Reiner is best known for his participation in creating “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” he accomplished many other things in the field of comedy as well. In recent days, several well-deserved, lengthy obituaries were accorded to Reiner, but they rarely mentioned what is one of his best movies of all time; “The Comic.”
That was Reiner’s 1969 tribute to the art of silent movies.
Long-time readers of this column know of my love affair with silent movies, especially silent comedies. Reiner’s film accurately depicts the fine line between comedy and drama, especially in silent movies.
The movie concerns a fictional silent film comedian by the name of Billy Bright, who is based on the top comedians of the silent era; Harold Lloyd, Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Langdon and Stan Laurel. The film details the life of a silent film comedian who had a meteoric rise. The film features many great film actors: Dick Van Dyke as Billy Bright, Micky Rooney as his sidekick, Michelle Lee as his love interest.
The film accurately captures the flavor and the style of the silent film era. Also Reiner creates some marvelously funny silent film clips that are loosely based on clips of silent film comedies of days gone by.
His take-off of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” is side-splittingly funny. Reiner managed to spoof everything from the silent classics including Laurel and Hardy’s “The Battle of the Century” – using shoes instead of pies.
Reiner and Van Dyke were both born in the 1920s and had plenty of exposure to silent film comedies. Van Dyke repeated numerous times that his favorite idol growing up was Stan Laurel of “Laurel and Hardy.”
When Van Dyke made it out to Hollywood to begin his career, he sought out Stan Laurel and became fast friends with the legendary comedian.
The character Billy Bright had many tragic events happen in his life. Most were brought on by his own doing. Reiner’s brutally frank yet affectionate look at the Hollywood industry of that era was right on the mark. He struck every note of accuracy. Reiner himself had a small part in the film.
“The Comic” is a rare film find these days. You have to really look hard to find it.
There are many clips from “The Comic” on YouTube. I suggest starting there.
While “The Comic” did not do that well in the box office, both Reiner and Van Dyke were very proud of the film, and over the years it has grown as a cult favorite of movie buffs. For anyone wishing to see a back-stage nonfictional story of a fictional comedian, I strongly urge checking out “The Comic.” It was a favorite film of Reiner, as well as Van Dyke – who had always hoped to do a movie on silent film comedy and thanks to Reiner, he was able to achieve that wish.
I know it’s one of my favorite films of all-time – featuring the comic genius of Reiner and Van Dyke, both at the peak of their comedic powers.
