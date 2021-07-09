Bill Eggert

Baseball has been replaced by football as our national pastime.
You only need to look at the Pittsburgh Pirates and how this historic franchise has been struggling to bring people into PNC Park, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the country. But it’s not just the Pirates that are having trouble bringing in fans. A lot of teams are having that problem.
Consider the rules that govern baseball. Besides home plate, there are three other bases that warrant crucial attention by the umpires. A lot of the controversy in baseball stems from basic decisions, such as, ‘Was the runner safe or out?’ The game is dependent on the calls of the umpires, who are supposed to be impartial judges.
Instant replay was added in 2008 and pretty much corrected bad calls during games. But many of the arguments stem from the calls behind home plate. I think the most viable solution for these miscalls at home plate would be installing an electronic system that registers balls and strikes and use the umpire behind home plate just to make calls on runners at the plate.
You’ve seen baseball games when they put a grid on the television screen to show you where the pitches have gone. Why not remove that human error completely and let the electronic system call balls and strikes? You could save a lot of arguments with that system.
Baseball’s been tainted by scandals through the years. The first big one was the Black Sox Scandal of 1919, which involved Chicago White Sox players being paid to “throw” the World Series to the opposing team. More recently, we’ve had the steroids controversy that involved Barry Bonds and other players.
The new scandal that’s been brewing this season involves the spitball, or doctoring the ball to give an unfair advantage to the pitcher.
In 1968, after what was called the “year of the pitcher” baseball, in its infinite wisdom, decided to lower the pitching mound to give more of an advantage to the batter. After a year of dominating pitchers such as Bob Gibson and Denny McClain, the league lowered the pitching mound from 15 inches to 10 inches.
Pirates pitcher Nellie Briles – who had had an interesting delivery where he would fall off the mound – had a hard time getting adjusted to the lowered mound when he was with the Cardinals. Briles threw a complete game in a win for the Pirates in a tense 1971 World Series.
Today, Major League Baseball is toying with the idea of lowering the pitching mound again or moving it one foot further back from home plate in hopes of raising the batting averages for the players – hence more action.
Baseball pitchers are a unique breed. Many have idiosyncrasies that endear them to their fans.
The Detroit Tigers had a young pitcher in the ‘70s named Mark “The Bird” Fidrych who delighted fans with not only his great pitching but his mannerisms – grooming the pitcher’s mound and talking to the baseball during the game.
Another pitcher around this time who gained fame playing for the St. Louis Cardinals was Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky, who would stand at the back of the pitching mound, psyche himself up and then throw the baseball violently into his mitt and stomp up to the pitchers mound. It was pure theatrics, but the fans loved it.
Today, there are two noteworthy pitchers who have a unique pitching style. Tyler Rogers, of the Giants, appears to almost throw the ball underhand like a submarine pitch. Craig Kimbrel, of the Cubs, hangs his arms out to his side almost like a vulture before throwing a pitch. He developed his style when recovering from an injury.
A doctored baseball is nothing new. Gaylord Perry was accused of using the spitball in the 1970s. Perry was accused frequently of doctoring a baseball with some jelly-like substance, or hair tonic. The ironic thing was that Perry was bald.
The gist of the argument was that, even though Perry was bald, he was putting some kind of jelly or something in the back of his neck and in the front of his shirt or at the cuff of his pants, even on his chest. Perry was the kind of guy who had trouble taking it seriously since he treated it as a joke, and he always seemed to get people on his side because of this ongoing controversy.
There are still many diehard baseball fans out there. The game will continue even with the many scandals. In many ways baseball hasn’t changed since its early days with Abner Doubleday. A few things have changed – uniforms and equipment and ballparks.
Paraphrasing the late Bob Prince, when bat meets ball, there are a thousand ways the play could end up. For that reason I think baseball will be around another hundred years.
