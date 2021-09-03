Bill Eggert

A Pittsburgh Press columnist wrote 25 years ago about returning for his 50th high school reunion. He said when he pulled up to the venue, he was annoyed that there were so many old people milling around the entrance.
It wasn’t until he got a closer look at the crowd that he realized they were his classmates – realizing that time does indeed march on for the best of us.
There are several songs that pay homage to schools growing up, for better or for worse.
Among these songs are: “Kodachrome” (Paul Simon), “School’s Out” (Alice Cooper), “My Old School” (Steely Dan), “Be True To Your School” (The Beach Boys) and “Garden Party” (Rick Nelson).
So are the people you graduated with the same people that you run into today? In some ways, they are – their idiosyncrasies and habits are the same as back in high school.
Your hair is grayer. Facial hair may have grown in the ensuing years – cosmetic things like that. Annoying habits or endearing habits may have developed in the interim period, or maybe they were carryovers from high school.
On the personal side, they may be completely different persons from the ones with whom you graduated. People in high school were kids, really – 18-year-olds who hadn’t really formed their life experiences.
And speaking of life experiences, fellow classmates that you know today have faced much that they hadn’t been exposed to back in high school. Things such as the deaths of parents, grandparents and friends and marriage and divorce can change our attitudes and feelings as we plow through the years.
Health issues can cause major disruption in the journey of life. I’ve been susceptible to different health issues, including my stroke, from which I hope to recover. It’s funny, when I get with friends, we wind up spending the first part of the conversation with various illnesses and complaints that we’re dealing with.
The body was not designed to last forever, despite how well we take care of it. I guess the best way to deal with illnesses and injuries is to look at the bright side. Things could always be worse. We need to be grateful that we are still alive and in one piece.
In 1964, filmmaker Michael Apted began a series of documentaries.
The first one was called “Seven Up” – several years of seven-year increments. People were revisited every seven years of their life. Currently, the installment is “Sixty-Three Up,” interviewing former kids who are now 63 years old. It’s a fascinating documentary following these kids from different walks of life and through various changes their lives have brought them. It is a very compelling story and deserves to be seen.
High school reunions are like this documentary. I’ve visited with several classmates in different venues in the past few years I’ve been back in Johnstown. Some classmates say they do not want to go to the class reunion because they have no good memories. It’s not that it’s painful for them to catch up on bad memories, but to see how people have grown over the years.
It’s reassuring to see how people have grown and matured over the years. Some people left Johns-town and later returned after they retired. Some people moved out of Johnstown and never returned except for business back in their hometown. And some people never left Johnstown to begin with.
I was kind of shy and introverted in high school. I didn’t start atRichland until ninth grade because I attended St. Benedict for eight years. In many ways, I am not the same guy I was when I was a senior at Richland.
That said, I am looking forward to reconnecting with my classmates, many whom I haven’t seen since graduation. I hope to give you all an update later.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
