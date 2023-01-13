December 1972 brought a great moment in Pittsburgh sports and a joyous occasion, as the Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders with the miraculous "Immaculate Reception."
The following weekend brought the Steelers back to earth. The Miami Dolphins faced the Steelers in Pittsburgh to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Dolphins were in their historic undefeated season. The Steelers were leading for most of the game.
Then Miami coach Don Shula called for his team to punt the ball back to the Steelers. Only the call was for a fake punt, and the Dolphins gained a first down. The Steelers and their coach Chuck Noll (Shula's former assistant coach) learned an embarrassing lesson.
The Dolphins never looked back in defeating the Steelers. As loyal Pittsburgh sports fans we felt the day could not get any worse. But it did.
On New Year's Day, I learned even worse news. I was awakened from a sound sleep by my younger brother, Tim, shouting from the bottom of the stairs that my childhood sports hero, Roberto Clemente, had died.
Given that Tim likes to joke around, I assumed it was a sick joke and told him so, But it was no joke. The Great One was gone.
We soon learned that Clemente was on a plane delivering relief supplies from his native Puerto Rico to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year's Eve. Clemente personally went on the flight because he had received word that profiteers and corrupt government officials were absconding with relief supplies. Clemente decided to oversee the distribution of relief supplies himself.
But the flight was ill-fated from the start, including overloading supplies for the flight. Just after takeoff, the plane crashed into the water, killing all onboard.
Memories of Clemente filled my thoughts in the ensuing days.
Seeing him play baseball on TV was amazing, but seeing him play in person electric and magical. I was fortunate to witness him play in person at Forbes Field and Three Rivers Stadium.
The last time I saw him, he was walking in the outfield with team doctor Joseph Finegold before the final game of the 1972 season.
Clemente had gotten his 3,000th hit the day before. Pirate pitcher Steve Blass was going for his 20th win, but was knocked out early in the game by a line drive that struck him in the head.
The Bucs had won the Eastern Division and were set to play the Cincinnati Reds in a series that would end badly for the Bucs.
But worse was yet to come on New Year's Eve.
I could have written about Clemente's numerous awards and accomplishments, as I did in a previous column. But I wanted this to be a different take.
If you ever have the opportunity to visit the Roberto Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh, I strongly encourage it. It is well worth your time.
I was able to visit it a few years back with an old friend and fellow Clemente fan (Mike R.) before I had my stroke.
Whenever I get to feeling old, I always remind myself:
"Yeah, but I got to see Clemente play."
And I feel grateful.
