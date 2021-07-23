Bill Eggert

This past week was a crazy time for me. After having a stress test, it was determined I should have a heart catheterization.
On Thursday, I went in for what was supposed to be an 8 a.m. procedure. Unfortunately, due to a heart patient that had to be flown in, my procedure didn’t happen until 1 p.m., and by 2:30 it was over.
Nurses don’t always get the credit they deserve for their assistance in the medical community. I always thought that if I ever got married, I’d like to marry a nurse because of their comforting nature. Special mention goes out to these nurses: Kim, Gary and Andrea.
When people think of nurses, they often bring up Florence Nightingale and Clara Barton.
Barton has a connection here in Johnstown. Most people know that she helped spearhead relief efforts after the 1889 flood. In fact, she had a home here that she operated from Main Street that is under restoration.
If you want to get an idea how important nurses are to hospitals, you need only check into a hospital even for a day as I did to realize their value. A lot of times nurses are referred to as angels of mercy, and that pretty much sums up the best of our nurses.
Speaking of angels of mercy makes me think of the 1951 movie “Angels in the Outfield” featuring Pittsburgh’s historic Forbes Field. I not only spent time in the hospital, but also was able to get together with a couple old friends. Tom and Bruce came over to visit me in Arbutus Park Manor, as they haven’t seen me in a while.
After a while, we got to talking about one of our favorite topics, which is Pittsburgh sports. We caught each other up on various problems of the Pirates, the Steelers and the Penguins.
In Johnstown, I know of no one more knowledgeable about hockey in general and Penguins in particular than Bruce. He was the goalie for St. Francis’ hockey team way back when.
Listening to Bruce and Tom talk about hockey is always an enlightening experience. Bruce and I worked as extras in the movie “Slap Shot” that was filmed here decades ago.
Tom’s brother Ron and I joke about how knowledgeable Tom is about sports and how Tom has a giant computer in his personal Batcave to find out about various updates on Pittsburgh teams. Despite the fact that Tom lives in Maryland now, he still keeps close tabs on the Pirates and their various dealings.
We have many old jokes that we rehash, many years of watching Pirate baseball.
As fate would have it, the Pirates were celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Pirates World Championship, so the guys came over and we watched the game. It was great seeing the old Pirates get together again and it was sad to see how time took its toll on a few of them.
As for the game itself, it started out horribly. The Pirates were down 6-0. But the Pirates’ Jacob Stallings delivered a walk-off grand slam home run to win the game against the first-place New York Mets. The crowd went wild and so did the three of us.
It was sad to see the guys leave, but it reminded me of how many good times we’ve had over the years. I can’t wait till the next time we can get together.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.