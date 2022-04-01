The Academy Awards were given out Sunday in Hollywood.
The annual Oscars event has been slowly losing its appeal for several years.
The Academy has tried to tweak the ceremony/telecast in various ways to regain viewership, but to no avail.
Everyone is dressed to the nines. The glamour is still there. But the star power is somehow diminished.
For instance, viewers got a kick out of seeing Jack Nicholson, clad in tux and sunglasses, holding court in the front row.
That, and the show goes on for four hours or more. This year they cut the ceremony down by an hour by giving out a few awards before the telecast.
Also, controversy has tainted the ceremony during the past 50 years.
First up was Marlon Brando’s surprise rejection of the Best Actor Oscar for “The Godfather” in 1973. Instead, Brando sent a young woman dressed in Native American clothing, who took to the podium to tell the stunned audience why Brando rejected his Oscar (cinema’s treatment of Native Americans).
Later it was discovered that she was not a Native American. Film historians recalled that when Brando won his first Oscar 20 years before for “On the Waterfront,” he did accept the Oscar.
The 1971 Oscars had a similar situation, although the winner (George C. Scott in “Patton”) told the Academy months before the ceremony that he would not accept the award if he won, calling the event a “meat parade.” Regardless, Scott won the award.
The Oscar ceremony the next year featured a young man who briefly interrupted the ceremony by streaking across the stage. Actor David Niven, host that year, came up with a witty ad lib that topped the streaker.
There have been other miscues over the years, including announcing the wrong winners, questionable fashion selections and inappropriately dragging politics into the ceremony.
As British comedian Ricky Gervais, hosting the Golden Globe Awards, said: “Thank the people, take your little award and get off the stage.”
Which leaves us with the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. Smith (53 years old) slapped Rock (57 years old) on stage after taking exception to a joke Rock told about Smith’s wife.
At an age where both men should know better (especially Smith), it comes down to this?
Rock should have checked on why Jada Pinkett’s hair was like it was.
But he was shooting from the hip, and so was Smith. A poor taste joke results in a assault.
While you admire a man defending his wife, surely violence was not the answer.
He had other options that were more appropriate and tactful.
Denzel Washington and others tried to calm the situation during the commercial break.
How will this all play out? Only time will tell. Everyone needs to step back and calm down. No one wins in this situation.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
