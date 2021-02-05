Back in grade school, one of the milestones we always celebrated in February was Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. As our 16th president, Lincoln was larger than life.
At 6-foot-4, Lincoln was our tallest president. And a stove-pipe top hat made him look even taller. With his dark clothing and frock coat, Lincoln is a mythical figure to us in the 20th century. When we think of Lincoln, we think of the “Great Emancipator,” “Father Abraham” and “Honest Abe.”
As my dad used to say, the closer you study history, the more fascinating it becomes.
The manner in which Lincoln was assassinated added a somber air of tragedy to his already mythic figure.
A little-known fact about Lincoln was that as a young man, he was an accomplished wrestler. According to research, Lincoln was only defeated once in his wrestling career. He won 300 matches. Even more interesting was when he was a wrestler, the tall, dignified and quiet Lincoln that we know as president talked a lot of trash to his opponents and dared anybody to wrestle with him in the area. He got no takers.
Lincoln is our only president inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
It is also interesting to note that mere hours before his assassination, Lincoln signed into law the Secret Service Act.
Originally, the Secret Service was tasked with stopping counterfeiters, not protecting the president. It wasn’t until 1901, after a third president had been assassinated, that the prime mission of the Secret Service was to protect the holder of that office.
Lincoln was also the only president to obtain a U.S. patent. His was for a device that helped steamboats navigate through shallow riverways.
Lincoln also took his title of commander in chief very seriously during the Civil War. He personally hand-tested rifles in the backyard of the White House to check their accuracy and dependability. Lincoln was definitely a hands-on leader during the Civil War.
He was the first president to wear a full beard. He grew it after he was elected in 1860. Reportedly, an 11-year-old girl wrote him a letter after elected suggesting that he grow a beard to improve his appearance, and that women liked beards. Lincoln obviously agreed and grew the beard before his inauguration in 1861.
Lincoln was not a vain man by any means. In fact, he often viewed himself as a homely individual. During the Lincoln-Douglas debates, Stephen Douglas called Lincoln “two-faced.” To which Lincoln replied: “If I had another face, do you think I would use this homely one I have here now?”
There was an air of melancholy that pervaded the Lincoln persona during his time in office. Lincoln was said to be afflicted with depression as was his wife, Mary Todd. Of four sons the Lincolns had, only their oldest, Robert Todd Lincoln, survived into adulthood.
Born in a log cabin, Lincoln had very little formal education growing up. Lincoln was self-taught, becoming a lawyer and political figure. It was reported that Lincoln could quote chapter and verse on many of Shakespeare’s plays that he loved.
Of local interest, it was reported that Lincoln stopped in Geistown after coming back from Gettysburg. It was said that he stopped at an encampment over in the vicinity of St. Joseph’s cemetery to talk to the troops and lend some moral support. Lincoln told of a little girl there who was bringing water to the troops, and brought some water to the president on that hot, muggy day.
When I lived in Atlanta, I used to visit the High Museum of Art. On permanent display there was a beautiful white bust of Lincoln. I believe it was created just a year after his death. I used to spend time sitting there gazing at Lincoln’s image, meditating on the Civil War and how much had changed and how much had not changed since that time.
At times, I was referred to as a Yankee, however I viewed that as a badge of distinction and pride.
Lincoln was one of our greatest presidents, perhaps the greatest, according to some historians. He had to deal with a country that was divided figuratively and literally, and at war.
Photographs taken of Lincoln at the beginning of his presidency and near the end show how much the stress and rigors of war had ravaged his kind visage. We’re lucky we had such a man guiding our country at that time of national strife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.