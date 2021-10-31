This year marks the 90th anniversary of Universal Pictures’ famous Classic Monster series, which introduced the world to “Dracula,” “Frankenstein” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – among the first wave of movie monsters.
Universal began the monster craze in 1931, releasing “Dracula” on Valentine’s Day. Tod Browning was the director of this film and had much experience at Universal directing films for the great Lon Chaney. Chaney was dead by this time. He died the year before in 1930, having made only one talkie. Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi assumed the lead role, having played Dracula on Broadway.
Lugosi’s European presence and persona captivated audiences, who loved his distinct accent. “Dracula” told the story of a centuries-old vampire who was wreaking havoc on a village in Transylvania.
Critics complain that the film is very static and that there was no musical score to accompany the film. “Dracula” was released at the beginning of the sound era and the industry hadn’t established a vocabulary yet for movies. The film also features able-supporting cast members in Dwight Frye, David Manners and Edward Van Sloan.
Despite criticisms, Lugosi’s mesmerizing performance was very compelling to audiences of the day. Universal rereleased the film recently on DVD and added a score by Phillip Glass performed by the Sirconas Quartet to make up for the lack of a score in the original film.
Later in 1931, Universal released another monster movie, “Frankenstein.” Boris Karloff appeared in several silent films before making his sound debut in “Frankenstein.”
Interestingly, Karloff imbued the monster with some sympathy and pathos, something that wasn’t there in the original novel by Mary Shelley, which was published in 1818.
The film also featured supporting players Van Sloan, Colin Clive and Dwight Frye. James Whale’s directorial style was heavily influenced by the German Expressionist movement of film in the 1920s.
“Frankenstein” also had a soundtrack.
On Christmas Eve 1931, Paramount Pictures released their film version of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” starring Frederick March. There have been a few versions of the story going back to the silent era, most notably John Barrymore in the dual role. March won the Academy Award for best actor for his performance.
That film was based on a novel by Robert Lewis Stephenson published in 1886.
Stephenson said the story was based primarily on a dream he had one night.
March’s makeup as Mr. Hyde was quite striking, very effective. Jekyll had two natures, good and evil, and sometimes evil dominated and took over the good personality. This Paramount film was lavish in its production and features a musical score as well.
Rouben Mamoulian, the film’s director from Russia, came to the United States back in the 1920s. His directorial style was well-documented and he was noted for using innovative camera movements in his dramas, especially in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” This movie was made and released prior to the implementation of the Production Code, and the film reflected a lot of sexual content, which would have been censored out of the film had it been released a year later.
When people think of horror movies today, we think of how graphic the violence is – dismemberments and such – but much of that was missing in the films of the 1930s. In the films of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the violence and the sexual content were downplayed.
Directors had to use their imagination and creativity to get across certain points in that area without making it explicit in the films narrative.
That said, the classic horror films of Universal and other studios which came out in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s were compelling and exciting in the way they were performed and depicted. They were no less frightening in their telling of horror tales.
Nothing can beat classic horror films that were made during the Golden Age of Hollywood.
“Dracula,” “Frankenstein” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are not only well-made films, but represent three of the most popular movie franchises of all time.
