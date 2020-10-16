Bill Eggert

There was supposed to have been a celebration on Oct. 13. Thanks to the COVID virus the celebration was canceled.
On Oct. 13, 1960, the Bucs were playing the New York Yankees. The series was tied at three games apiece.
The Yankees had such players as Whitey Ford, Roger Marris, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and other huge names in the world of baseball. The Pirates had a guy named Clemente in right field and another star, Bill Virdon, in centerfield. They also had Don Hoak at third base, Dick Groat as the shortstop and the great Bill Mazeroski at second base.
The setting of this Game 7 was Forbes Field, the grand old lady of Schenley Park. Forbes was built in 1909, and ironically the Pirates went to and won the series that year against the Detroit Tigers and Ty Cobb.
The Pirates won three World Series at venerable Forbes Field. The first was 1909, the second was 1925 and the third one was the 1960 World Series.
They lost only two World Series: 1903 and 1927, which featured the Pirates against the Murderers’ Row of Yankees, which included Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
Forbes Field was beautiful, with red, white and blue bunting around in the place. Ivy started growing in the brick wall in the later years of its existence.
Barney Dreyfus, owner of the Pirates in 1909, didn’t believe in cheap home runs so he made Forbes Field huge. The park was so big that the Pirates could place their batting cage in the deepest part of center field and rarely have a ball hit there.
There were many possible heroes of Game 7 in 1960 on both sides of the diamond. Ultimately it came down to good old Maz, who hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to clinch the game and the series for the Pirates.
As Maz rounded the bases, he began swinging his hat and making leaps for joy; uncharacteristic of Maz to show emotion. Yet we never noticed because we were too busy celebrating ourselves. The lead changed hands four times during the game. It was not a game for the weak of heart.
There is something eerie about Maz’s dramatic home run in 1960. His jersey number was 9. There are nine letters in Mazeroski. It was the ninth inning and the score was tied at 9.
The city of Pittsburgh, in addition to Forbes Field, went crazy with joy.
It was bedlam. People were dancing in the street, confetti was being thrown from skyscrapers, there were signs saying “Maz for President.” Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy were running for president, but everybody in Pittsburgh would have voted for Maz.
Six decades later, there are still remnants of that great afternoon. The left-center wall of Forbes Field is still standing in memorial to the great seasons the Pirates had there. The ivy still grows on the walls. There is an outline of bricks crossing Clemente Drive that follows the centerfield wall of Forbes Field over to the other side of the street and there’s a metal plaque that states: “This was the spot where Maz’s home run cleared the fence, winning the World Series for the Pirates.”
Home plate is under a Plexiglas window built into the floor of the Pitt building across the street from the wall. One of the features outside PNC Park, the Bucs’ current home, is a beautiful statue of Mazeroski frozen in time – waving his helmet as he circles the bases.
There’s a group of individuals called the Game 7 Gang who gather on the anniversary of Maz’s home run every year. It actually goes back to 1985, when one person came up with the idea and it carried on beyond his passing.
The Game 7 Gang has a recording of the Game 7 video broadcast, which they play in its entirety starting at 1 p.m. – when the game started.
Several hundred people show up.
On the 50th anniversary, approximately 1,500 were there. Many of the fans come – old fans, new fans, the curious, who see a crowd gathering at the wall going to their Pitt classes. The people listening with rapt attention to the broadcast are hanging on each pitch during Game 7. People bring lawn chairs and food; they camp out.
Older fans bring mementos and keepsakes from the game and the team, to the delight of younger fans.
Ironically, we weren’t able to celebrate on the 60th anniversary thanks to the pandemic. Also canceled was a series of games between the Pirates and the Yankees during the regular baseball season. About a dozen players still survive including the hero – Mazeroski – and some of the other stellar Pirates including Virdon, Elroy Face and Vernon Law.
I have been able to go to the event for most of the years since I moved back to Johnstown. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to go last year due to my health. The flag on the old flagpole out in centerfield still remains and flies proudly on that special anniversary.
If you’re a Pirates fan and you ever get a chance to go down to the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, you need to stop over on Roberto Clemente Drive and check out the surviving wall. They have done a beautiful job on the upkeep on the wall and the grass around it. I like to go behind the wall and imagine that Forbes Field is still behind there.
That spot is someplace special. It may be the only remaining part of a ballpark in the major leagues still standing. It means that much to us Pirate fans.
