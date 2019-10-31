A proposal to direct tax money from the sale of alcohol to Pennsylvania’s Act 47 municipalities took a key step on Wednesday when it passed through the Senate Community, Economic and Recreation Development Committee.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, 35th District, will now go to the full Senate for consideration.
Langerholc’s legislation calls for modifying what is known as the “Johnstown Flood Tax,” a levy that was placed on alcohol sales to raise money for the city following the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood.
Originally started at 10%, the amount increased to 15% in 1963 and 18% in 1968, with the money raised now going to the commonwealth’s general fund.
Senate Bill 570 would take 5.6% of the revenue and use it to supply funding to Johnstown and other municipalities in the Act 47 distressed program.
Langerholc emphasized that this bill does not create a new tax, but rather takes funds that are already being brought into the state government and directs them to a specific use.
“That money is still being taxed on alcoholic beverages, and none of it is coming back to Johnstown,” Langerholc said.
“It’s just being absorbed into the General Fund. My thought was to take a portion of that and give it back, bring it back to its original intent.”
He estimates the policy, if enacted, could send more than $20 million annually to the Act 47 communities to address a wide range of issues, including debt service, pension, infrastructure, economic development and law enforcement.
“If that happens, it will be beneficial for the entire commonwealth,” Langerholc said.
“You won’t have all these cities in distressed status. It will help to give that boost. I think right now it’s only $1.6 million, I think, is allocated between all of the Act 47 distressed cities.
“This will increase that.”
