On motorcycles and bicycles, two separate rides remembering the heroes of Sept. 11 will pass through Somerset County this weekend.
On Friday, the nonprofit America’s 9/11 Foundation will return to the area on motorcycles to ride from Somerset through Flight 93 National Memorial before continuing their trip through Maryland toward the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Organizers say at least 700 riders will gather outside Highland Harley-Davidson in Somerset early Friday before riding through the park in honor of the first responders who “sacrificed everything” to help fellow citizens on Sept. 11.
“With this being the 20th anniversary, we want to make sure those innocent people and the heroes of that day are not forgotten. We ride for them,” said America’s 9/11 Foundation organizer Eric Sjurseth.
They were already arriving from as far away as Florida and Kansas on Thursday, he said.
Over the years, the organization has donated nearly $1 million in scholarships to the children and families of first responders – not just those who served on 9/11, but also those who continue to serve America’s communities today, he said.
“It’s hard to understand what they do for us everyday,” Sjurseth said. “They risk their lives, and this is about letting them know we got their backs.”
It’s one of two rides planned this weekend.
The third annual Tour De Trail will return Saturday, with participants pedaling 24 miles from Berlin to the memorial and back.
Rides are organized annually at each of the nation’s 9/11 memorial sites to highlight their efforts to keep the Sept. 11 story alive and continue efforts to develop the 1,300-mile trail that connects the three locations.
Efforts continue to add new sections of dedicated trail along the corridor, including in Somerset County.
Registration remains open for the Tour De Trail bicycle ride. To register, visit 911trail.org/tour-de-trail.html.
